Technology enables companies to guarantee health security in offices

Detektor makes available tool and guide of advice to digitalize 100% the protocols of prevention to the COVID-19 and avoid the risk of exposure to the virus.

By Summa Magazine

Avoiding the risk of exposure to the virus is the main concern of companies that are already developing biosafety and hygiene protocols to safely achieve the return of their collaborators to offices.

“Businesses around the world are looking for creative ways to reopen in an attempt to generate revenue again, while minimizing the risk to their customers and partners of getting COVID-19. It is necessary to be clear about the guidelines to follow, but also to have the digital tools that will help us comply with each one of them, to minimize the risk of contagion of these and other diseases ”, commented the general manager of Detektor, Luis Diego Trejos.

For the company, among the most important measures that companies must take into account in the safe return of their workers to their jobs are:

Create digital protocols that allow employees to be in good health, before returning to the office and during the “new normal”. Provide the personnel with the necessary hygiene products to be able to follow the health recommendations, adapting to each specific activity of the collaborators. Keep a digital record of the entry and management protocol for collaborators and external visits to company offices. Train employees on health security, especially with the recommendations issued by the health authorities. Have a report or digital report of the biosafety processes, which allows identifying in time if a collaborator is showing symptoms, in order to avoid the spread of the virus in other workers. Prioritize teleworking in your collaborators, to avoid trips to the office and use technological communication tools. Maximize cleaning and hygiene measures more regularly in the facilities.

Given this new normality, having tools to digitize and ensure compliance with the measures is key to successfully achieving continuity of operations, after the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The tools that allow the management of companies' prevention and biosecurity protocols to be 100% digitized are now a necessity.

The SmartWork technology, which Detektor offers, demonstrates how tools of this type allow for better digital management and obtain dynamic reports on the use of masks, gloves, and special equipment, temperature control of employees, management and compliance with the protocol of cleaning, stock and inventory of cleaning supplies, registration of entries and exits of the business, among others.

“Proper human resource management is key to achieving high levels of competitiveness in companies. The use of new trends and technologies such as SmartWork point towards the digitization of processes as a method to increase productivity and obtain data necessary for decision-making in difficult times. As an added value, this allows generating a feeling of trust and integration among the members of the organizations, ”said Trejos.

The implementation of versatile technologies helps companies prevent risks that may affect the creation of new businesses and the stability of their work team.

SmartWork also enables you to digitize and analyze telecommuting fulfillments, vacation requests, work, study and overtime permits, saving companies time and money in their processes.

To achieve a successful transformation, an open attitude towards adaptation in search of new opportunities is necessary, as well as the reduction of the digital gap between collaborators.