Technics EAH-AZ70W, review: These wireless headphones have a high-end war gun; graphene

Implement an active noise cancellation technology really effective in-ear headphones is not easy. Circumaural headphones have it easier because the design of their enclosure and the location of their ear pads around our ears help them isolate us from ambient noise. And this is a good starting point. Even so, several brands, among which are Sony, Sennheiser, Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei or Honor, among others, have accepted the challenge and have placed solutions of this type in stores, which, yes, do not have a quality homogeneous.

Our current reference if we stick to fully wireless in-ear headphones (what we usually call ‘True Wireless’) with active noise cancellation is the Sony WF-1000XM3. Their sound quality is high, but there are other solutions that can look at them in this field from you to you. What makes them stand out is their amazing noise cancellation. But his reign is being threatened. And it is that the Technics headphones that we are about to analyze, that they are decidedly premium On paper they seem capable of intimidating other high-end solutions. We have thoroughly tested them and here is our verdict.

Technics EAH-AZ70W: technical specifications

The specifications published by the brands of audio devices are not always aligned with their sound quality. Sometimes a device that looks really good on paper is tarnished by its low level of detail, improvable dynamics or by the low extension of its low end. If you take a look at the table that you have below these lines, and that reflects the specifications published by Technics to describe its headphones, you will not see anything really striking. Your frequency response moves in the range between 20 Hz and 20 kHz. The normal. They also have touch control and separate Bluetooth connectivity for each headset. But we have seen all this before.

Placing graphene on the diaphragm it is possible to alter its structure to get it closer to the perfect pistonic behaviour, which is the ideal one a loudspeaker should aspire to.

What we have not seen, and what a priori surprises, is that headphones use graphene to improve their sound. Technics has opted for this material, and, on paper, it makes sense. What the engineers of the Japanese company have done is coat the speaker diaphragm with a very thin layer of graphene. Of the same graphene whose real application has been questioned many times in recent years. As we have explained in other articles for more than a decade, and surely you know, graphene is a material that has a regular hexagonal pattern of carbon atoms, which gives it very interesting properties.

The ones that have caused Technics engineers to bet on it are its lightness and rigidity. And it is that, in theory, placing this material on the diaphragm it is possible to alter its structure to get it closer to the perfect pistonic behaviour, which is the ideal to which a speaker should aspire. This simply means that the diaphragm must aim to move like a perfect piston. Without being affected by inertia and without deforming in the least. As we can guess, this is just a theoretical ideal that cannot be achieved in practice due to the restrictions imposed by real-world physics, but it is very interesting to find out if the graphene in these headphones is just a marketing trick, or if On the contrary, it really does have a beneficial impact on your sound quality.

TECHNICS EAH-AZ70W characteristics HEADPHONE TYPE Fully wireless in-ear headphones (True Wireless) with noise cancellation SPEAKER Graphene coated 10mm diaphragm MAGNET Neodymium FREQUENCY RESPONSE 20 Hz to 20 kHz CONTROL TYPE Tactile MICROPHONE MEMS WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 5 BLUETOOTH PROFILES A2DP, AVRCP, HSP and HFP SUPPORTED CODECS SBC and AAC SCOPE Up to 10m WATERPROOF IPX4 HEADPHONE WEIGHT 7 g (each unit) WEIGHT OF CHARGING CASE 65 g PRICE 279 euros

Decidedly premium design and finish

Before we dig into the sound quality and effectiveness of the noise-cancelling technology in these headphones, it is worth pausing for a moment to examine their design and finish. The photographs illustrating the article do not do justice to the care Technics has put in both the headphones and the charging case. The latter is light (weighs only 65g), but it is rigid and made of a good quality combination of aluminium and polycarbonate that seems very successful in a high-end product. These are the same materials used in the manufacture of the headphone enclosure, which, moreover, is impeccably machined, so up to here I have nothing to object to.

The ergonomics of these headphones are great. They are the most comfortable I have tried so far

An important note: as is customary for in-ear headphones that have been on the market in recent months, the case is not just for transporting headphones and protecting them when we are not using them; also acts as a charging base. In the cover photo, you can see that it is compact enough so that we can carry it without problem in a pocket. And of course, it’s also sturdy enough that we can put it in a bag or backpack along with other objects without fear of it being damaged or scratched.

As we have just seen, if we stick to its finish these headphones are up to what we can expect from a high-end product. However, there is something even more important: its ergonomics. Although they are beautiful and well finished if they are not comfortable our experience will go to hell. But this does not happen with these headphones. To test them I used them in several consecutive sessions of more than five hours per session, and they are really comfortable. In fact, They are the most comfortable earphones that I have used so far. Of course, in order to offer us maximum comfort and the highest external noise isolation capacity, it is crucial that we use them with the pads that fit better in our ear canal (they incorporate five pairs of different size pads).

Sound quality, noise cancellation and autonomy

To connect the headphones to our smartphone and act on their behaviour we have to previously install the Technics Audio Connect app on our mobile, which is available for both Android and iOS. As you can see in the screenshots below, the interface of this application is very simple. It allows us to consult the state of charge of the battery of each earphone, manipulate the volume, enable the sound mode that we prefer (we can reinforce the bass, improve the resolution of the voices and equalize to our liking), act on the intensity of noise cancellation and decide to what extent we want to pass or not the ambient sound.

The touch control in other models does not offer us the adequate sensitivity, but in these headphones, it works very well. Obviously, to take advantage of it we have to learn the touches that each action requires

This app is to the point. It offers us the really important thing, without distractions, but I miss in it something that I hope Technics will introduce in the future through an update: an accurate indicator of the cover charge to help us value the remaining total autonomy. However, the app is not the only way to act on the behaviour of the headphones. As in the high-end models of other brands with which they will compete, the surface of its enclosure is tactile, so we can start and stop playback, increase and decrease the volume or receive calls, among other functions, playing it with more or less short touches. The touch control in other models does not offer us the adequate sensitivity, but in these headphones, it works very well. Of course, to make the most of it, we will have no choice but to learn the touches that each action requires.

On the other hand, to test its sound quality I turned to Poweramp, a free music player for Android that offers us the flexibility, versatility and level of control we need for our tests. Here you have the complete list of music cuts that we have used in our test bench. We have chosen these themes above all for the high quality of the recording and the sound recording, although we have also tried to have the widest range of musical genres possible represented:

Although, as we have seen, the Technics app allows us to equalize, I preferred to listen to all the test cuts using a flat equalization. Under these conditions, the sound of these headphones is balanced, with a well-present and controlled bass that is not imposed on the rest of the audible frequency spectrum. Well so far. The treble is detailed and works well for the instruments that some headphones reproduce with some shrillness, such as cymbals. However, these headphones don’t have the last word when playing bass or treble; they shine when reproducing the voices because they endow them with a meatiness and a level of detail unusual in a model of its price. I have no doubt that the graphene that increases the stiffness of the diaphragm without hardly altering its mass is to some extent responsible for this convincing mid-range. This quality allows these headphones to defend themselves very well with vocal jazz and pop, but they are also dynamic enough to cope well with the large orchestral masses and feel comfortable with rock, classical and other musical genres.

This time I couldn’t test the active noise cancelling performance of these headphones on an aeroplane, but I checked how they cope with inhibiting the noise emitted by a car engine, by traffic when walking around a city, by the friction that occurs between the wheels of a train and the rails, and I also saw how they attenuate the human voice, among other test scenarios. The best result is obtained when the cancellation algorithm is forced to suppress constant and persistent ambient sounds, such as, for example, the noise of a car engine. In this scenario, these headphones are measured from you to you with the Sony WF-1000XM3, which, as I have mentioned a few paragraphs above, are currently my reference. When the noise is heterogeneous and has a variable intensity, the effectiveness of the cancellation is reduced, but even so, it manages to attenuate it enough so that we can enjoy our music or any other content that we are listening to quite placidly.

The noise cancellation of these headphones is very effective when you have to attenuate persistent and homogeneous sounds

It has also left a good taste in my mouth with the efficiency with which the MEMS microphones integrated into these headphones achieve attenuate the noise produced by the wind when they pick up our voice on the street while having a phone conversation. The noise does not completely disappear, but it is reduced enough so that we can speak comfortably. Of course, their performance when they collect our voice in a space with little noise to, for example, interact with a voice assistant, is impeccable. Another important note: the Bluetooth connection between the headphones and my smartphone (a veteran Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge) remained stable at a maximum distance of 9 meters and in the presence of physical obstacles.

Now we go with what is undoubtedly the true Achilles heel of many headphones with active noise cancellation: autonomy. The battery life is conditioned by the use that we make of noise cancellation or the treatment of ambient sound, by the level of sound pressure that we like to listen to our music, and also by the type of content that we play. This explains why it is impossible to obtain a clear figure. In any case, with noise cancellation enabled with maximum attenuation and a moderate sound pressure level to protect the health of our ears, autonomy fluctuates between 5.5 and 6.5 hours. It is not but nothing wrong. In addition, the base allows us to fully charge the headphones up to three times (each charge lasts approximately 2 hours).

Technics EAH-AZ70W: Xataka’s opinion and note

Beyond its price, all the characteristics of these headphones reveal that we are facing a high-end solution. Their careful finish and ergonomics stand out, but what really places these EAH-AZ70W in the first division of fully wireless noise-cancelling headphones is precisely the effectiveness of its dimming algorithm and the precision with which they manage to reproduce the human voice, which is, without a doubt, the most complex «musical instrument» of all. Another trick of this proposal that we are not interested in overlooking is its autonomy, which, curiously, is practically traced to that offered by the WF-1000XM3 from Sony, which are our current reference headphones in this category.

The sound quality that the most advanced wireless headphones currently offer us is surprising, especially for users who until recently resisted exchanging our wired headphones for a wireless model. This Technics proposal plays in that league, the first division, but it is not perfect. If you were able to reproduce the treble and treble at the same resolution as the midrange, your sound would be decidedly outstanding. In addition, it would be a good idea for the Japanese brand to introduce a cover charge indicator in its app, a feature that some of its competitors have. However, these two sections with room for improvement should not tarnish the good work that Technics has done in fine-tuning these headphones, which, as I have advanced from the headline of this analysis, will undoubtedly give much war in the range high.