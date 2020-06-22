Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

TCL launches its new mobile 10 Pro with curved screen, four cameras and amazing image quality

By Brian Adam
0
0

The communications company TCL has used all its firepower for the launch of its high-end mobile phone 10 Pro in the Spanish market. The new device stands out for four contributions: it has the first AMOLED curved screen designed by the company; incorporates NXTVISION technology with four cameras with artificial intelligence; Enhance the audio experience with Super Bluetooth and fast with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The result is amazing image quality accompanied by surround sound.

The midfielder of the Spanish soccer team Saúl Íñiguez will be the image that will accompany the arrival of TCL products, such as the new range of mobile phones and the new QLED television series. The company and the player have established a collaboration agreement whereby he becomes the brand's ambassador until the celebration of Euro 2021.

The first thing that catches the smartphone's attention is its curved 6.47-inch high-definition AMOLED screen that improves the visual experience from one end to the other of the device.

The manufacturer-developed MXTVION technology goes one step further in defining color and image quality supported by a dedicated display processor dedicated to optimizing image resolution in real time. The effect achieved makes it difficult to see the difference between real life and images on screen.

Artificial intelligence organizes the work of the four cameras with which the mobile phone is equipped. They are a 64 megapixel, a video for low light, a super wide-angle lens and a macro sensor and a front of 24Mpxl. The effect achieved makes it difficult to see the difference between real life and images on the screen.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor brings speed and power for your everyday use. The RAM is 6GB and adds 128GB of internal ROM memory. It has lower power consumption and a fast reverse battery.

Its technical characteristics are closed by surround audio with a Super Bluetooth that allows you to connect up to four speakers or pair up to four headphones using this technology to share music with your friends.

The TCL 10 Pro has shortcuts on the side of the screen that allow access to apps using one hand and a fingerprint sensor under the screen for quick unlocking. Its curved design combines gradients and matt and shiny finishes. It has a 3D glass on both sides and an aerodynamic shape that protects the camera from shocks. It is available from 449 euros.

Netflix certified

Netflix has confirmed with its certificate the high resolution and quality of colors and image achieved with the TCL 10Pro and certifies the quality of streaming on TCL 10Pro of videos and HDR content available on its platform.

The display adds yet another certification. The TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, which lowers eye pressure and regulates the reading mode, comfortable and adaptive for the eyes.

