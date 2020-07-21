TCL 10 Pro Review: a futuristic medium range, between light and shadow

There are smartphones that amaze from the first contact, thanks to an iconic design. Among these certainly falls TCL 10 Pro, device sold at about 470 euros on Amazon Italy that we have had the opportunity to try over the past few weeks.

Its peculiar characteristic lies in the futuristic look, which boasts a screen with curved edges and a pleasant backcover. This is certainly an aspect that can make this model stand out among the mass of smartphones on the market, but will it be enough to give life to an excellent device?

Design and unboxing

The sales package contains, in addition to the smartphone, a USB Type-C cable, a comfortable transparent TCL personalized cover (it has the word “Display Greatness” on the back) and an 18W charger. In short, the equipment is very classic, only the headphones are missing. In any case, users looking for the 3.5 mm audio jack will be happy, as it peeps into the upper part of the smartphone, next to the first microphone and the IR sensor. The right side houses the power button and the volume rocker, while on the left there is the button to activate the Google Assistant voice assistant. Attention: in the European variant of the latter smartphone it is not programmable (there is no option), as was the case with the TCL Plex Smart Key.

It is not a problem of our sample, as some users have confirmed the lack on the European versions and the same TCL writes at the bottom of the page of its official Canadian website that the availability of the Smart Key functionality may vary from country to country.

In any case, we didn’t miss it very much, but it seemed right to report it. The USB Type-C port (no video output, but the OTG is present), the SIM trolley, the second microphone and the speaker are located at the bottom of the TCL 10 Pro.

The TCL brand TCL is a Chinese company that represents the third largest manufacturer of televisions. The market in which the company has made itself known is therefore different from that of mobile devices, but in reality, the company has worked “behind the scenes” on various smartphones. In fact, for the uninitiated, the company controls the Alcatel brand (and BlackBerry, but from 31 August 2020 it will no longer be so). Despite this, the company has recently decided to launch products with its own name, therefore with the TCL brand, also in our country. TCL 10 Pro is the second smartphone of the company that we have had the opportunity to try out for ourselves. For more details on the former, we recommend that you consult our TCL Plex review.

The first aspect that you notice when you take the smartphone in hand is definitely its display with curved edges, able to leave a little open mouth, all from the average user to the enthusiast. Among other things, the curvature of this device represents what is the right compromise for us: it is there but it is not as marked as we have seen in other models, so it manages to give that extra sense of “immersiveness” without compromising no way the convenience of use. At the top we find a “drop” notch placed centrally.

The backcover instead features four cameras and two LED flashes arranged horizontally, accompanied, just below, by the inevitable TCL logo. There Ember Gray colouring it is very pleasing to the eye. Generally, the dark colours have never convinced us, but in this case, the excellent play of light gives the smartphone a “premium” look. On the market, there is also the Forest Mist Green colouring, which could appeal to a certain type of users.

The back of the TCL 10 Pro is made of glass with a matte finish and does not hold too many fingerprints. The solidity and grip are not bad at all and we are faced with a well-built smartphone in general. The gem is the cameras integrated in the body and therefore not protruding, an aspect that for some may seem trivial but that makes us understand the care taken by the company in design.

All this in the dimensions equal to 158.5 x 72.4 x 9.2 mm. We also enjoyed the weight of 177 grams, which makes the device more manageable than many others (lately some models are exceeding 200 grams).

For the rest, the unlocking methods are the classic ones: fingerprint sensor under the display and facial recognition.

Both of them always worked well during our test, although sometimes the Face Unlock took a little longer than expected (although nothing transcendental).

Technical features

A smartphone must certainly be pleasing to the eye, but enthusiasts know how important the technical sheet is.

Here TCL gives the sensation of pulling the handbrake a little: we find it a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz (2 x 2.0 GHz + 6 x 1.7 GHz), flanked by an Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 memory (expandable via microSD up to 256GB). Essentially, it is a classic mid-range configuration, very similar to the one we saw a few months ago with TCL Plex.

As for the screen, we are on excellent levels. Recall that TCL comes from the TV market, so it certainly has much more experience than many other companies in the field of display and this is immediately noticeable. At the start, we defined the design of the TCL 10 Pro as futuristic. Some might argue that there are already several devices with curved edges on the market. However, this smartphone gives a different feeling from the first start, also thanks to the excellent quality of the panel.

The latter is a 6.47-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 93% screen-to-body ratio and HDR 10 support. The always-on mode is inevitable, showing date, time, remaining charge and notification icons. The maximum screen brightness is quite good and during our tests, it surpassed that of many other panels that we have seen in this price range. The colours are well balanced and there is excellent proprietary NXTVISION technology, which manages to make viewing SDR content closer to that of the HDR experience by adjusting contrast, sharpness and saturation.

There is also the possibility to choose the colour mode, between Vivid, Delicate and Standard. The notification LED is absent, but a light effect surrounding the screen can be activated. Few problems regarding the display of multimedia content, since now almost all apps cover the part in front of the “drop” notch and there are the Widevine L1 DRMs, which allow you to see the contents of streaming services such as Netflix in HD and Amazon Prime Video. Truly an excellent panel.

One aspect that has made us a little bit upset is a few bugs with NXTVISION, which has sometimes gone too far on the contrast in applications with Dark Mode activated. In any case, it was enough to deactivate and activate this mode again to solve everything. It is a real shame, however, the standard 60 Hz refresh rate, especially in this price range.

Not bad the photographic sector, where we find a 24MP front camera (f / 2.0) and one quadruple rear camera 64MP (f / 1.79, main) + 16MP (f / 2.4, ultra-wide, 123 degrees) + 5MP (f / 2.2, for macro) + 2MP (f / 1.8, for bokeh mode). The four rear sensors can record videos in 4K / 30fps, while the front one stops at 1080p / 30fps. At the latter resolution, set by default, stabilization is good.

The Camera app is what you expect from TCL. Among the various features available we find Super Night, Portrait, Pro, Super Macro, Slow Motion (up to 960 fps), 64M, Panorama, Stop movement and Long exposure.

For the rest, the quadruple rear camera takes photos without infamy or praise. The colours are well balanced and the quality is good in contexts where there is no lack of light, while at night the digital noise begins to show up. The dedicated model can solve the situation, but in certain contexts, it fails to work miracles. Artificial intelligence doesn’t work badly, but sometimes it makes the end result not exactly true to reality.

The maximum digital zoom is 10x, but it’s probably best to stop at 2x to post photos on social media. The photos taken by the wide-angle lens are average and the same goes for selfies. In general, it is a photographic sector that is not surprising, but for the average user, it is certainly fine. If you want to better understand what you are talking about, we recommend that you take a look at our Drive folder dedicated to TCL 10 Pro.

Arriving at autonomy, the device mounts a 4500 mAh battery. You always manage to arrive in the evening, but on the busiest days don’t expect to have a lot of charge left. If we were to provide you with an average, we often arrived at the end of the day with 20%. The packaged 18W charger is not bad, but there are other solutions that have now reached other levels.

IP68 certification and wireless charging are missing, but there are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The SIM slot can accommodate two nanoSIM or one nanoSIM and one SD card simultaneously for memory expansion. The audio sector is normal, it is mono but has a good maximum volume (our tests showed 78.5 dBA).

Software

The operating system is Android 10 with TCL UI customization. At the time of writing, the security patches are those of May 2020. The innovations added by the company are very similar to those we have already seen with TCL Plex, both in terms of interface and as regards functionality. We, therefore, find the app drawer with a subdivision by tabs. Instead, the “Smart Panel” is lost, in favour of the more classic page with the news related to the Google account.

There are still the Smart Manager tool, the link to manage NXTVISION and the functionality to clone the apps. The excellent Dark Mode has been added and there is a shortcut tab that can be activated by swiping from right to left. In general, the customization carried out by TCL is not bad, but sometimes there are some confusing menus and some bugs remain scattered here and there. Surely the company has yet to work on it to reach the competition.

Performance and benchmarks

The performance of the TCL 10 Pro is somewhat limited for the price range to which the device belongs. Don’t get us wrong: the system runs well every day (despite some sporadic lag), but the cost of the device in our country places it in a very competitive range.

To provide you with objective data from the benchmarks, the device has reached a total of 223053 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench, however, he recorded 503 points in single-core and 1587 points in multi-core. Below average numbers, if we take into consideration the most well-known devices in the range from 400 to 500 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, which by the way is not even the most performing device and is now moving towards the 300 euros, registered 320545 points on AnTuTu during our tests. If we go up with the price there is Realme X2 Pro, also sold in this range, which has reached 484390 points.

In short, the re-proposal of a hardware sector similar to that of TCL Plex has not convinced us much, given that the performance gap with the devices of the competition is starting to be felt. By the way, here we have a standard refresh rate, so you can’t even take advantage of that kind of fluidity.

Gaming

Seeing the performance of the smartphone in daily life, we would have expected not exciting results on the gaming side. Instead, TCL 10 Pro is a device that can make the most of its hardware, so much so that it can run without problems Call of Duty: Mobile with details and FPS on “Very high”.

Not only that: the fearsome ARK: Survival Evolved, a title that often creates headaches even for the most performing devices, runs discreetly at “Medium” and you can play well at “Basso”. Results that are also confirmed by Dead by Daylight Mobile, given that the game runs as it should with “Medium” presets and 60 FPS.

In short, the device is all in all capable of guaranteeing a good overall experience on the gaming side, probably thanks to software optimization. There is in fact a mode designed for video games that allow, among other things, to set one Turbo function to improve performance.

All tests were carried out in this mode. In any case, despite the efforts, we always remain on results lower than those recorded by devices such as Realme X2 Pro. In short, not bad on the gaming side, but more can be done.