A Taoiseach’s spokesman said Michael Martin accepts the apology of last year’s drive and drinking by Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen in the Dáil four years ago.

Barry Cowen said he made a stupid mistake when he drove under the influence of drinking and he regrets it.

A Taoiseach’s spokesman said that Minister Cowen apologized and said Michael Martin is pleased with his repentance.

A source from Sinn Féin indicated that that party accepts that Minister Cowen has admitted that he has been deceived and has apologized and that it is now time to focus on other issues such as housing.

Deputy leader of the Green Party, Minister Catherine Martin, said while accepting Barry Cowen’s apology, there is still a question about his driving license.

He had to explain, she said, why he had a temporary license at the time.

TD Rep. Paul Murphy from the RISE party says more answers are needed. It is not yet known, he said, whether Minister Cowen conducted the driving test or whether he passed the test.