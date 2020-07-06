An Taoiseach Michael Martin has today warned that the country’s pubs may not open on the 20th of this month as currently planned.

The Taoiseach said that the Government was very concerned about images seen in Dublin at the weekend for people who did not comply with public health limits and that it was clear that some people were ignoring social segregation .

He said that public health is the primary concern of Government and that people have a duty to behave properly.

The Taoiseach said that Covid-19 must be kept under control and that any change would make it a disaster for the country.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the Gardaí visited 6,000 hotels over the weekend and most were complying with Covid-19 restrictions.