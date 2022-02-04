The Taoiseach has left the door open for a return to Cabinet of Dara Calleary who resigned following an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden in 2020.

Micheál Martin said the Mayo TD had paid a heavy price and was “very dignified” in resigning from Cabinet when news broke of the event.

Mr Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture in August 2020 over his attendance at the golf society dinner in Galway.

In doing so, Mr Martin said Mr Calleary ensured “the continued trust” from the public in the Government’s handling of Covid-19 – as it brought in more restrictions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking to the media at Dublin Castle today

“The door is always open and there’s always a way back for a person of the calibre of Dara Calleary,” said Mr Martin.

Yesterday, all charges relating to the Oireachtas golf society dinner in August 2020 were dismissed after three days of evidence.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish, former senator Donie Cassidy, and John and James Sweeney, who own the Station House Hotel in Clifden, had been on trial at Galway District Court.

Giving evidence in court yesterday, Mr Calleary said he was asked to speak at the dinner to give a tribute to the late Mark Killilea.

Mr Calleary said: “It was clear every precaution was being made in relation to Covid-19 guidelines.”

Earlier today, Mr Grealish said he hopes to “move on” and concentrate on his work as a public representative, after he was cleared of breaching rules aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM today, the Independent TD said the fallout from the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden had been tough on his staff, family and supporters.

He said the level of abuse he was subjected to on social media was “absolutely unreal”.

Mr Grealish said he was disappointed that people had called for him to resign his Dáil seat, before the court process had taken place.

He said he was adopting an “onwards and upwards” approach, in the aftermath of yesterday’s verdict at Galway District Court.

Mr Grealish said he now want to focus on issues of relevance to his constituents and put the events of August 2020 behind him.

Additional reporting: Pat McGrath