Latest news
Updated:

Taoiseach gives Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen a stick and road

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Cowen said in the evening that he was 'disappointed and surprised' by the Taoiseach's decision to dismiss him in the wake of controversy over the news that he was banned from driving for three months in 2016 for drink driving.

Taoiseach gives Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen a stick and road

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has been given a stick and a road and has spent less than three weeks in office.

Cowen was stuck in controversy over the news that he was banned from driving for three months in 2016 for driving while intoxicated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil tonight that Cowen had been removed as minister in the wake of the controversy. The Taoiseach said he had taken on the responsibilities of agriculture, food and the sea.

Cowen said in the evening that he was "disappointed and surprised" by the Taoiseach's decision.

It is reported that Micheál Martin asked Cowen to resign but he refused to do so.

The Taoiseach said there were new questions to be answered about the case since it emerged that the Gardaí had a file alleging that Cowen had tried to avoid a checkpoint.

In a statement posted on Twitter tonight, Barry Cowen said he had informed the Taoiseach of all the facts surrounding the incident.

Barry Cowen has already apologized for the incident, but has strongly denied any attempt to avoid a checkpoint.

"Unfortunately, the Taoiseach's decision to remove me, although he supported me in the Dáil this afternoon, has undermined my right to a fair trial and a fair process," said Cowen.

Martin told the Dáil that it was left to other members of the government to address these issues as Cowen was unwilling to make a public statement and the controversy was distracting the government from its work.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in the evening that the situation had "damaged" the Government.

More Articles Like This

End all Huawei technology in the British 5G network before 2027

Latest news Brian Adam -
The British Government has announced that equipment from the Chinese company Huawei will not be used in the development of the 5G telecommunications system...
Read more

Aqua Dome in Tralee in County Kerry to remain closed for the remainder of the year

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Aqua Dome in Tralee, County Kerry, will not open its doors where it is a major tourist attraction for the rest of the...
Read more

Iran expels India from Chabahar rail project

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tehran: The Iranian government excluded India from the Chabahar rail project. India and Iran signed an agreement in 2016 to build a railway line from...
Read more

Attempts by the Opposition to force Minister Barry Cowen to provide another explanation in the Dáil for a driving conviction have failed.

Latest news Brian Adam -
Attempts by the Opposition in the Dáil today to force Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen to provide another explanation in the Dáil for his driving...
Read more

32 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, the highest number in the past month

Latest news Brian Adam -
No other deaths from the disease were announced north or south today ...
Read more

Found the wreck of a German submarine dating back to the Second World War

Latest news Brian Adam -
In April 2018, the Sea War Museum Jutland found the wreck of theGerman U-boat U-3523, sunk by depth bombs from a British B24 plane...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY