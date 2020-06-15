Tangi comes to Android: this is the mix of Google’s TikTok and Pinterest

At the beginning of the year, Google launched Tangi as one of its Area 120 experiments. Tangi is a social network of video mini-tutorials with a similar operation to TikTok. Ironically, Tangi launched in the form of an iPhone app and a web app, and it is now that his official Android app finally arrives.

Tangi is kind of like the TikTok of mini videos with tutorials, ideas and inspiration on almost anything imaginable. Of course, there is an important difference with TikTok, and that is that anyone can see the content but not create it.

TikTok-style mini-tutorials

Tangi is the new experiment of Google’s Area 120, the incubator that has brought us a good dose of small applications that often do not have a lot of travel. As for Tangi, he has at least survived for about half a year and with one major improvement: he has just launched your android app, available on Google Play.

Tangi is a kind of Pinterest-like social network where the content is TikTok-style videos. Now, instead of being funny memes or videos, content focuses on mini-tricks and tutorials, decorating ideas, cooking recipes or beauty tutorials. The interface is divided into four sections: home, notifications, Tryits and profile.

TryIts is possibly the most enigmatic device and is that in each video you see you have the possibility of indicating that you have tried to carry it out. For example, that you have tried to replicate a recipe or follow the tutorial to decorate your bathroom. A Tryit allows you to share your creation with other users and with the account that published the original content.

This is important because in Tangi not everyone can post content, at least for now. To have a creator account you must fill out a form explaining what type of content you are going to create. What anyone can do is watch the content, reply with Tryouts, write comments, indicate that they like it or add a specific video to the favourites, so that they can be viewed later.

To be an Area 120 creation, Tangi has evolved somewhat more than the company’s other experiments, adding small changes and launching the Android application. It is published on Google Play, although limited to certain regions. If you are interested in trying it, you can install it without problems from your APK, available at APKMirror.

