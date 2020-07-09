"Tánaiste given inaccurate information about crèches"

An Tánaiste spokesman said that Leo Varadkar's statement in the Dáil today about child care services was a mistake. According to the spokesman, the Tánaiste's statement was based on inaccurate information given to him by the Department of Children.

Leo Varadkar had suggested in the Dáil that almost 40% of the country's crèches and children's centers may not open in September because of Covid-19 disease.

This does not appear to be accurate and a clarification statement is to be issued.

Leo Varadkar stated that the Government wants all childcare centers to open in the autumn and that information is currently being gathered on the challenges they face.

60% of children's services have indicated that they will reopen their centers in September, he said, and more may be in question by the time that month begins us.

Replying to TD Peter Tobin from Agreeing that seven childcare centers in Dublin had closed since yesterday and 55 have closed nationwide over the past week.

Peter Tóibín argued that the situation is chaotic and that childminders believe that the Department of Children is deliberately neglecting the sector.