Tánaiste Leo Varadkar doubts whether a 'green list' of safe travel countries should be published at all, if the advice of the health authorities is not to travel abroad unless it is necessary.

It is understood that there is a diversity of opinion among Government ministers on the issue as they approach the evening's ministerial meeting.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is constantly advising people not to travel abroad unless absolutely necessary, even if the country is on a 'green list'.

It is understood that the draft ‘green list’ compiled last night included less than 12 countries.