Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to travel to Belfast today, where he will meet with Northern political leaders.

This is Micheál Martin's first time north since being appointed Taoiseach.

He will hold talks in Stormont with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill this afternoon, followed by Northern Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Afterwards, he will hold talks with representatives of Stormont's other parties – the SDLP, the Alliance Party and the Ulster Unionists.

The relationship between the Republic and the North in the light of Britain's exit from the European Union will be the main focus of the Taoiseach's discussions with the various parties.