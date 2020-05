Talks between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are resumed this morning in an attempt to form a new Government. It is understood that today's talks will place a great emphasis on the economy.

Some involved in the negotiations have said that today's meeting is one of the most important meetings held between the parties to date.

There is hope that the parties might reach an agreement early next week and if that happens negotiations could start at that point with some Independents.