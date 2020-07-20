Talks between European Union leaders will begin again this afternoon seeking agreement on a plan to help the economies of the countries hardest hit by the coronary virus crisis.

Talks continued into the wee hours of the morning but there was still no sign of agreement on a multi-billion euro rescue plan.

Some member states believe that the proposed € 750 billion bailout package is too large and should involve loans rather than grants.

Leaders are now in talks in Brussels for the 4th day in a row.