Taliban suicide attack on police headquarters kills 6 Afghan officials

Kandahar: A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up at the police headquarters and the governor’s residence in Kandahar, killing at least six Afghan security personnel in Ghazni.

At around 4 a.m. Wednesday, a Taliban bomber tried to take a military truck loaded with explosives to the governor’s house and Afghan police headquarters, according to a foreign news agency. He blew himself up after security forces opened fire and tried to stop him.

Three Afghan security personnel were killed and 14 civilians were injured in the incident in Kandahar’s Shawali district, which also severely damaged police headquarters and the governor’s residence.

Meanwhile, district police chief Waheedullah, who was on his way to inspect checkpoints in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, was killed along with two of his bodyguards in an attack. The Taliban has formally claimed responsibility for both attacks.

It should be noted that in the agreement reached with the Taliban in February, the United States has promised to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in phases, while on the other hand, the Taliban are continuing their operations. Diplomatic circles say such attacks by the Taliban will increase tensions and mistrust in their relationship with the Afghan government. The Taliban continue to carry out operations in Afghanistan, mostly targeting Afghan security forces.

A car bomb attack in Nangarhar on Tuesday killed a local police commander and three others, but no one has yet claimed responsibility.