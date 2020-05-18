Taliban attack on Afghan intelligence office kills 7 and injures 40

A car bomb had exploded at an NDS office in Afghanistan, killing at least seven Afghan intelligence officials and wounding 40 others.

According to the International News Agency, a powerful explosion took place at the office of the National Directorate of Security in Ghazni province of Afghanistan, after which there was a commotion. The explosion took place in a car in which explosives were hidden. Was The blast killed seven intelligence personnel and injured 40 others.

A spokesman for the Ghazni governor confirmed the deaths in the car bombing, saying the death toll was expected to rise as 10 of the injured were in critical condition. After the blast, military personnel surrounded the intelligence agency’s office and launched a search operation in search of the attackers.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack on the social networking site Twitter, calling for the immediate release of Taliban prisoners under a US agreement with the government coalition of President Ashraf Ghani and rival leader Abdullah Abdullah. Also demanded.

It should be noted that an agreement reached between the Taliban and the United States on February 29 this year agreed to release 5,000 Taliban captives, but so far only more than 700 captives have been released. The target was announced.