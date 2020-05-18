Monday, May 18, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Taliban attack on Afghan intelligence office kills 7 and injures 40

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

TECH NEWSBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The new Motorola Edge is filtered, this is the new mid-range

In the last few weeks we have seen a large number of leaks about the Motorola Edge +. But...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Ten of those injured in the blast are in critical condition, photo: file

A car bomb had exploded at an NDS office in Afghanistan, killing at least seven Afghan intelligence officials and wounding 40 others.

According to the International News Agency, a powerful explosion took place at the office of the National Directorate of Security in Ghazni province of Afghanistan, after which there was a commotion. The explosion took place in a car in which explosives were hidden. Was The blast killed seven intelligence personnel and injured 40 others.

A spokesman for the Ghazni governor confirmed the deaths in the car bombing, saying the death toll was expected to rise as 10 of the injured were in critical condition. After the blast, military personnel surrounded the intelligence agency’s office and launched a search operation in search of the attackers.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack on the social networking site Twitter, calling for the immediate release of Taliban prisoners under a US agreement with the government coalition of President Ashraf Ghani and rival leader Abdullah Abdullah. Also demanded.

It should be noted that an agreement reached between the Taliban and the United States on February 29 this year agreed to release 5,000 Taliban captives, but so far only more than 700 captives have been released. The target was announced.

More Articles Like This

585,000 people in receipt of € 350 a week allowance

Community Brian Adam - 0
585,000 people are in receipt of the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago, according to the latest figures. That’s a 4,000 drop in...
Read more

Israel political crisis Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister for 18 months

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Tel Aviv: Former Prime Minister Netanyahu has once again been sworn in as prime minister for 18 months, following a decision to form the...
Read more

Covid-19 numbers in hospitals have dropped to 569

Community Brian Adam - 0
The number of people in hospitals in the country who have - or are thought to have - Covid-19 disease has fallen further. There are...
Read more

More talks about setting up a government today

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar will meet today to discuss their dispute over election planning. Fine Gael claimed...
Read more

Business centers across the country reopening today

Community Brian Adam - 0
Thousands of business centers across the country are re-opening today and some of the social restrictions introduced in March have been eased to prevent...
Read more

India’s role in Afghanistan has always been negative, the Taliban

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, head of the Afghan-US peace talks, says India's role in Afghanistan has always been negative and has always helped traitors....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Taliban attack on Afghan intelligence office kills 7 and injures 40

A car bomb had exploded at an NDS office in Afghanistan, killing at least seven Afghan intelligence officials and...
Read more
Game Reviews

Madness Dear Father Review: an all-Italian horror movie inspired by Outlast

Brian Adam - 0
The small Italian team Real Game Machine engages with a survival horror strongly inspired by the great classics, from Outlast to Amnesia     A bit like...
Read more
Community

585,000 people in receipt of € 350 a week allowance

Brian Adam - 0
585,000 people are in receipt of the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago, according to the latest figures. That’s a 4,000 drop in...
Read more
Latest news

Israel political crisis Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister for 18 months

Brian Adam - 0
Tel Aviv: Former Prime Minister Netanyahu has once again been sworn in as prime minister for 18 months, following a decision to form the...
Read more
Game Reviews

John Wick Hex Review: Keanu Reeves’ hit man arrives on PS4

Brian Adam - 0
The lethal agent played by Keanu Reeves also arrives on PlayStation 4. It is time to eliminate the criminals with John Wick.     It takes lion-like...
Read more
Community

Covid-19 numbers in hospitals have dropped to 569

Brian Adam - 0
The number of people in hospitals in the country who have - or are thought to have - Covid-19 disease has fallen further. There are...
Read more
Latest news

More talks about setting up a government today

Brian Adam - 0
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar will meet today to discuss their dispute over election planning. Fine Gael claimed...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY