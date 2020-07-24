Tales of Crestoria: the review of the new Bandai Namco game

announced in September 2018, i.e. four months after the closure of Tales of Link and Tales of the Rays, Tales of Crestoria it took almost two years to see the light, testifying the willingness of the Bandai Namco developer to persevere along the way of the Gacha game. By only partially collecting the legacy of his predecessors, the newcomer seems to even have all the cards on the table to challenge the undisputed sovereigns of the aforementioned genre, among which we cannot fail to mention titles of the calibre of Another Eden, The Alchemist Code and of course e Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia (for all the details on the mobile game we suggest you to consult our review of Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia). Still heartbroken by the recent postponement to date of Tales of Arise, we, therefore, spent the last week in the company of the new Bandai Namco Gacha game and below we offer you our impressions.

Offenders by chance

The iOS and Android stores are now full of Gacha RPG, but only a few can really boast of having a noteworthy narrative sector and well-characterized protagonists. Net of some trips, Tales of Crestoria is certainly one of these since, similarly to what was done by the gloomy Tales of Berseria (retrieve our review of Tales of Berseria), rests its foundations on a rather mature and dramatic story.

The protagonist of the story is the young Kanata, a swordsman apprentice who spends his day’s training with the teacher Cress Albane and to help in any way possible the poor and helpless orphans who, waiting to find a new family, reside in the nearby institution. Not for nothing, Kanata’s father personally manages the adoptions and often makes quite long trips, in order to find accommodation for the young guests of the orphanage. Unbeknownst to poor Kanata, who has always seen a kind of magnanimous hero in the figure of his father, Cody is actually a child trader who, together with other corrupt fellow villagers, has exploited the local orphanage for years to satisfy the whims of its customers and to enrich itself incessantly. Immature and a little gullible, Katana is forced to open her eyes when her friend Misella, a charming orphan with whom she is in love, becomes the new bargaining chip in Cody’s shady trades. Once the truth is discovered, the young swordsman opposes the sale with all his might, and in the midst of a heated discussion with his father he ends up killing him involuntarily.

Caught in fragrant by the other inhabitants of his native country, as punishment Kanata receives the “Mark of the Sinner“, that is, a curse that attracts the mysterious Enforcer to its bearer: disturbing reapers with great magical powers and who is rumoured to be sent directly by the divinities to deceive the most heinous criminals of the human world.

Between doubts, sufferings and revelations, the poor Kanata still manages to oppose the sad destiny reserved to him and, determined more than ever to survive, sets off on a journey to start a new chapter of his life and find out more about his “new” ego.

Suffering and sometimes unpredictable, the narrative frame of Tales of Crestoria, therefore, serves its task in a dignified manner, without ever falling into the ridiculous and without overusing the most inflated clichés of the JRPG genre. Starting from the wonderful Misella, without forgetting the inscrutable Vicious or Kanata himself, the discrete characterization of the characters seemed convincing and in line with the canons that the Tales of series has accustomed us to in the last two decades. The success of the plot, however, must also be attributed in part to the involvement of the heroes from the various chapters of the saga, who occasionally land on the screen to monopolize the scene and add a touch of colour to an incredibly dark story.

Build your Dream Team

Whether it’s an absolutely original intellectual property like Granblue Fantasy or a spin-off under license from a long-lived and very popular brand, such as Fire Emblem Heroes, the main feature of a Gacha game is the presence of mechanics which, reproducing the functioning of the machines that distribute capsules containing random surprises, allow the player to add a limitless number of fighters to the party.

Of course, Tales of Crestoria has not escaped from this iron rule of the genre and, drawing on the various incarnations of the franchise, has welcomed within it fifty fan-favourite characters who, together with the original fighters, bring about sixty the total of playable heroes (a more than a reasonable number and that, through the usual monthly updates that characterize this type of product, will grow dramatically in the immediate future). Too bad that the developers have not tried in the least to contextualize the presence of our darlings, who in fact, between one event and another, appear out of nowhere and without a valid reason to support or replace Kanata on the battlefield. If, for example, the new recruits of the aforementioned Granblue Fantasy are accepted with the excuse of expanding the crew of the flying ship Grandcypher and are punctually introduced through personal and playable events immediately, the Side Quest of the characters of Tales of Crestoria is mostly unrelated to the events narrated during the main campaign, resulting in more than anything else a miserable little fan devoted to the fanservice.

As for the acquisition method of the aforementioned, Tales of Crestoria used the usual evocation device: by accumulating enough gems or tickets offered as a prize for special missions and arena fights, the user can get his hands on the so-called Materia Stone, which according to the degree of rarity offer considerable power-ups to the party members. Not only do the above subjects be added to the equipment of the fighters deployed on the front line, but those of the SR or SSR rank can even unlock new playable characters.

In this regard, at the beginning of the adventure the new Bandai Namco product allows the player to, first of all, choose one of the 49 historical heroes and, subsequently, to complete the party by spending a limited and free package of resources. Consequently, during our test, it took just a few minutes to welcome a dozen characters into the team and begin to familiarize yourself with the complex mechanics related to the composition of the party.

This is because, since each hero has been associated with one of the six elemental attributes, with weaknesses and resistances dictated exclusively by the element, the team formation plays an exquisite tactical value that should not be underestimated. Since the system allows you to field up to four units, plus two reserves (which in any case receive the same amount of experience assigned to the owners, avoiding the possibility of “falling behind”), diversify the fighters and equip them with Stone Memory of the same element, in order to obtain as many bonuses as possible, becomes imperative and allows you to be virtually ready to face any situation.

Between combos and mystical arts

Abandoned the real-time action that marks the episodes of the main series, Tales of Crestoria has adopted a classic and functional turn-based combat system in which the player establishes the order of attack of the wrestlers, benefiting the development of strategies to maximize the damage done to the opponents. First of all, it is necessary to specify that the target is never established by the system, but on the contrary, it can be selected or even changed between attacks, in this way the special techniques do not risk being wasted on the now dying monsters.

The characters also have the standard attack and two very powerful Arts at their disposal, which, however, after each single-use, can take up to five reloads. The heroes unlocked by the SSR grade Memory Stone even have the traditional Mystical Arts which, after loading a specific and individual Over the Limit bar, are able to trigger kinematic and devastating sequences of shots. Between physical assaults, elemental magic and healing spells, in Tales of Crestoria it is in short important to plan from the start of the turn all the moves of the four owners, in order to make the most of the limited number of shares available and save a few precious turns. Also because, unless the player is lucky enough to welcome sensational healers such as Estelle of Tales of Vesperia or Cheria of Tales of Graces into the team, in the midst of the battles it is not possible to restore the companions’ life points.

No less important is the multiplier indicated in the corner of the screen, which during the player’s turn marks the total number of strokes dealt to the enemy and is reset at the beginning of each opponent’s turn. In fact, every time the party combo reaches a multiple of ten, the damage percentage grows exponentially, reaching a 100% bonus immediately after concatenating at least sixty hits. Considering that characters like Yuri Lowell, the protagonist of Tales of Vesperia, have incredibly long and ruinous Mystical Arts, wise use of the multiplier can lead to the premature defeat of otherwise difficult or even unsurpassed creatures, if faced without due preparation.

Also because the Mystical Arts are the most effective tool to stop the loading of the bosses’ special moves and induce them in the so-called Break state, that is, a phase of total weakening which however lasts only one turn and can be used to reverse the fate of a fight.

Finally, we briefly mention a series of mechanics inevitable in a Gacha game and that therefore we could also define “derivative“, such as the use of tools and money to quickly raise the level of the characters and the effectiveness of their Arts, the presence of a sub-menu in which to fit up to nine additional Memory Stone, in order to grant other extra bonuses to the whole team, as well as the inevitable online methods. For example, the arena allows you to challenge the teams assembled by the other players, in order to improve your “seasonal prestige” and obtain otherwise unavailable prizes every exact seven days.

An item placed in the Allies menu, then, provides for the composition of a Support party which can be accessed by all registered users: at the beginning of each battle, in fact, Tales of Crestoria offers the player to welcome a guest from the team to the team a friend, in order to fill any gaps and increase the chances of overcoming a particularly demanding challenge.

If, on the one hand, it is an appreciable and rather useful mechanism, especially if used to access the elements you do not have, on the other, there is a real risk that this may “break” the game, because the system also allows novice players to draw on the parties of veteran and gifted users of characters of the highest level, without these being in any way adapted to the average level of individuals on the field.

A wall that is difficult to circumvent

Unlike the many Gacha games that resort to the use of two-dimensional sprites (perhaps to hide imperfections and justify a sensational level of detail), the developers of Tales of Crestoria have preferred to follow in the footsteps of the unfortunate Tales of the Rays, adopting exquisite 3D graphics.

Unfortunately, the polygonal models of the characters appear too angular and somewhat imprecise (especially as regards the long hair of heroines such as Velvet of Tales of Berseria or Milla of Tales of Xillia), but overall they seemed quite good, especially if consider the mobile nature of the product. On the other hand, the artworks included in the menus or in the focal moments of the narration appeared to be of a completely different calibre, which once again testify to the impeccable artistic skills of the masters Kosuke Fujishima, Mutsumi Inomata, Miyuki Kobayashi and Daigo Okumura, who just gave us sensational illustrations. Nothing to complain, then, on the soundtrack and the translation in English, which perform their duty without particular stumbling blocks.

Having examined the narrative, playful and artistic qualities of Tales of Crestoria, it is finally time to tackle the thorniest component of the Gacha game: the microtransactions. Hated by more experienced players (and with a few more years on their shoulders), in exchange for real money, the latter guarantee immediate access to the fundamental resources necessary to unlock new characters, enhance heroes, special techniques and Memory Stores already owned and reload the AP (the action points that are consumed after each mission, but that actually regenerate on their own within a few minutes).

Like many other exponents of the same genre, Tales of Crestoria can be tackled without spending even a penny, but it must be stressed that the Bandai Namco title is perhaps one of the Gacha games less likely to reward the player’s efforts with free resources.

During the missions, in fact, the elixirs obtained are reduced to the bone and from a specific point in the campaign, it becomes extremely difficult to unlock new heroes and keep the team updated. The “paywall” therefore, it is an obstacle that Tales of Crestoria hits long before its rivals and that only the most patient and daring players will be able to avoid without giving in to the temptation to open their wallets.