TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf, the official watch for golf fans

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TAG Heuer is a Swiss watch brand that we all instantly link to luxury, high ranges and sponsorship of some of the most important sporting events on the planet. That is why they have now decided to launch a new model on the market that will delight golf fans.

So much so that we are before the official smartwatch of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, a device blessed by all sports instances because it is not that it presumes to be a golfer in its appearance, strap or finish, but because it will be our perfect partner when we go to hole that hole 5 of Pebble Beach.

Connected and with WearOS

East TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf Edition comes with a 45mm circular dial, OLED display Protected with sapphire crystal, titanium body and a porcelain bezel with 18 engraved graduations and lacquered in a spectacular matt black color, which will allow us to locate each of the locations of all the holes we play in any field on the planet.

TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf Edition.

Well, everyone, everyone is not there, but almost: this TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf stores 40,000 golf courses inside from around the world, making him by far the best assistant we can find for ourselves in our marathon gaming sessions. Of course, we are facing a smartwatch very focused on this activity and that is why the battery life has been designed to offer us the best performance while we kick.

TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf Edition.

According to its manufacturer, we can expect about six hours of autonomy from it with an intensive use of the GPS that incorporates, which is much more than what has lasted an 18-hole game day, so when we return to the club to charge it we will only need another hour and a half to recover the battery 100%. To say that this model works with both iOS and Android mobiles and that its strap has a very neat appearance of white rubber with green stitching on both sides.

Although this model is very focused on playing golf, as a good smartwatch it has training programs for other sports disciplines, such as running, fitness, cycling, etc. What’s more, from the brand itself they warn that they will be launching new models of this collection Connected Watch focused on some of the most important sports practices. Its price? Well, we are talking about a luxury product that is around 2,300 euros ($ 2,259).

