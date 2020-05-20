Symptom list to be amended with positive tests dropped to 2.5%

List of symptoms for Covid-19 to be amended with positive tests dropped to 2.5%

The National Public Health Emergency Team is about to revise the symptom list for Covid-19 when the percentage of positive tests has dropped to 2.5%.

Adding to the Covid-19 signs and symptoms lists is intended to cause anosmia disease, the loss of smell.

British health authorities have added that escape to the list of symptoms doctors should keep an eye on when assessing a patient.

Doctors in this country have also stated that patients affected by Covid-19 have been affected by the nose.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health:

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again this week. We will look again at the definition of a case of the virus as the positive case rate is declining and the test capacity intensified. ”

By midnight on Monday, 295,626 tests for the disease had been done in the south.

36,818 tests were carried out in the past week and 932 people, or 2.5% of those tested, were found to have the disease, compared to 3.3% a week ago.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chairperson of the National Reference Service for Viruses (NVRL) said that it was good news that there was no significant increase in the number of people diagnosed with the disease despite the softer test criteria than it was.

"Although the definition of a case of the disease has been broadened and more people are being referred for testing by GPs, the number of those who get a positive test result is continuing to fall. This shows that Covid-19 is constantly suppressed in the community, ”said De Gascun

49,891 tests for the disease have been done in the North.

The Department of Health announced yesterday that 16 other people with Covid-19 had died.

51 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health, the lowest number of cases notified any day since March 14, 66 days ago.

At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it.

Two people from the south who were formerly known as Covid-19 caused their death, it has now been confirmed that this was not the case.

The Department of Health in the North has announced the deaths of seven people with Covid-19.

There are 28,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 24,251 cases south of the border and 4,421 cases in the north.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 976 of the 1,561 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 859 of these cases, or 54%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

There were 71 outbreaks of the disease confirmed in Northern care centers and an estimated 33 outbreaks in other centers. According to the latest information provided by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), almost half of the deaths caused by Covid-19 have so far been in care centers.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 24,176 cases that were confirmed by midnight on Sunday: