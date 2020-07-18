Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris: review of the new SAO game

Although it has been in business for about eighteen years, the Aquria studio acquired a certain fame only from 2013-2014, that is when the Japanese developer, in collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment, launched on the market Sword Art Online: Infinity Moment and his direct successor Hollow Fragment. Mixing an action RPG combat system with the often underestimated mechanics typical of the genre Dating Sim, without forgetting the visual novel-style narration much appreciated by anime and manga fans, it is precisely Aquria that should be credited with having laid the foundations of the so-called "Gameverse of SAO", which since its origins has preferred to distance itself from the homonymous anime and develop an alternative timeline.

Since then, the Gameverse has continued to expand like wildfire, dragging us both into virtual realities visited in the works of Reki Kawahara (the author of SAO), both in absolutely original worlds and created specifically for Bandai Namco tie-ins. Including the recent one Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, which in its own way had tried to mix a minimum of the cards on the table (to know all the details we suggest you consult our review of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet), however no brand title has been able to diversify the playful offer and learn from the mistakes of their predecessors, giving players the unpleasant impression of having "trivial" of the same "in their hands. Entrusted again to the team of Aquria, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris had therefore to represent the SAO of the renewal, but it pains us to note that something, during the development of the title, went terribly wrong. After the long test to which we have submitted the title, we are finally ready to show you its strengths and weaknesses.

The unsuccessful search for an identity

Distributed simultaneously worldwide almost in conjunction with the airing of the second and final part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (in this regard, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you will find our impressions on the season premiere of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld), Alicization Lycoris is a product constantly characterized by two very distinct and often irreconcilable souls, both for what it's about the narrative that the actual gameplay. But let's proceed step by step, with an encouraging and worrying premise at the same time: unlike all the other SAO tie-ins, which included a completely original story, Alicization Lycoris retraces fairly faithfully the events narrated in the first 24 episodes of the animated adaptation of Sword Art Online: Alicization, except taking a different direction – with absolutely new and original implications – starting from the clash with the diabolical Quinella. This means that the protagonist Kirito, exactly as happened in the anime of the same name, in the first bars of the campaign wakes up within a virtual reality extremely similar to the real world and moreover populated by individuals with an artificial soul

Confused and bewildered, the Black Swordsman immediately makes friends with an affable boy named Eugeo and, after helping him to complete his Sacred Task (felling an apparently immortal tree), he leaves with him for the capital Centoria. If in fact our hero hopes to find a way to get in touch with the outside world and to log out as soon as possible, his friend Eugeo wishes instead to save his childhood friend Alice Zuberg, who many years before was kidnapped by a Knight of Integrity for breaking an inviolable taboo.

Although we already knew the facts of Sword Art Online: Alicization, the first part of the Lycoris campaign still managed to keep us glued to the screen, also thanks to the presence of events and details completely absent in the animated transposition of the original novels. Unfortunately, however, the thrilling fight against the Knights of Integrity and Quinella herself, who judging from the Bandai Namco marketing campaign seemed the highlight of the package, ended in the first chapter of six, representing on balance the prologue of an original adventure much longer and sadly afflicted by a swinging rhythm.

Indeed, considering that most of the tutorials are concentrated in the first chapter where, among other things, some of the essential game mechanics are not even available – such as the formation of the party, the customization of the tactics adopted by the companions and so on – not it is no exaggeration to say that the transposition of Alicization, in Lycoris, acts only as a tutorial. A prologue tutorial lasting 15-20 hours, depending on the time invested in the disappointing and tedious secondary activities.

Focused on the character of Medina Orthinanos, stubborn swordswoman descended from a noble family now in disgrace and willing to make any sacrifices to restore the good name of their family, the main story portion of Lycoris has failed to convince us, also because of the stereotyped personality of its undisputed protagonist.

Fascinating and combative, Medina is in fact the typical one tsundere apparently arrogant and surly, but behind the mask she hides a kind and almost loving soul towards the people dear to her; like the personality, the girl's actions are also quite obvious and predictable, also seriously damaging the effectiveness of the (few) twists and turns foreseen by the campaign.

In short, constantly oscillating between fidelity and originality, the narrative plot of Lycoris is a hodgepodge of ideas constantly looking for an identitybut without succeeding. As a result, once the first chapter of the story has ended, the undisputed value of which must be attributed to the novels by Reki Kawahara, a player not particularly fond of the license may not perceive any valid reason to persevere until the end credits, the achievement of which, in in any case, it takes no less than 50-60 hours.

Integrity put to the test

At least on paper, the most convincing aspect of the new SAO it is once again the combat system, which for better or worse has inherited all the main mechanics of its predecessors and, above all, has tried to simplify them where necessary. The party is once again composed of a maximum of four individuals, of which only one is controlled by the player (with the possibility of assuming the commands of another darling at any time), but in Alicization Lycoris, unlike the other episodes of the brand, all fighters play an active role in battle. If in previous Aquria games the Artificial Intelligence of the companions was excessively lacking, to the extent of greatly limiting their actions, Alicization Lycoris provides the player with all the necessary means to plan ahead of time the behavior of other characters in the field.

Not only in the midst of battles, it is now possible to choose one of the many approaches that can be adopted by companions, in order to change their strategy on the fly and adapt to what is imposed by the situation, but a new menu – which puts the game in slow motion – allows even to manually select the Arts thrown by the allies, so as to have their full support at the desired moment.

In the main menu, then, there is a rich section with hundreds of modifiable items that precisely alter the behavior of the companions in detail, establishing whether they should take a more conservative approach or vice versa, or if they should perhaps throw their Arts at a distance at least ten meters from the target, without forgetting the percentage of energy to be reached before resorting to healing abilities. We have been hoping for years that the tie-ins of SAO they resorted to a strategy customization system very similar to that historically proposed by the Tales of saga and, although not everything always works perfectly, the final result still represents a big step forward compared to the most recent incarnations of the franchise.

Characterized by combos, spectacular Sword Skills and many elemental spells, which this time must be recalled from an independent menu, the battles of Alicization Lycoris have however quite serious flaws. As if the input lag and, in general, the woodiness of the movements did not already undermine the experience, once again the team of Aquria was unable to balance the difficulty properly of the clashes.

This is because the title, which starting from the second chapter of the campaign can be played even in online multiplayer mode, greatly limits the damage inflicted by a single character, instead favoring the chains created by the party. Fighting solo, therefore, the Black Swordsman (or any other hero of the game) struggles to eliminate a monster of level equal to his own, while the full party is able to liquidate in a few seconds just the common beasts, using a chain of two or three skills at most.

As pleasant as it is, especially if tackled in the company of friends, the presence of an online mode is again the main responsible for the excessive duration of the clashes, which in fact inflates the single player mode and does not absolutely adapt to the number of players and characters present on the ground. With good reason, we would prefer that in the future Bandai Namco concentrate its resources on the development of tie-ins of SAO marked exclusively by single player or multiplayer, so that any sequel can finally acquire a well-defined identity and consistent with the playful genre of belonging.

Among the most significant innovations of Alicization Lycoris we cannot fail to mention the presence of duels and special attacks, which are recharged after filling the appropriate bar. Kinematic and devastating, the latter often represent the key to winning the most difficult clashes, especially if used after having momentarily weakened the opponent with effective chains of ability. The duels, on the other hand, convinced us very little, since they greatly limit Kirito's room for maneuver and speed, forcing him into too forced exchanges of blows. Also because, in the middle of the same, not only the opponents are almost invulnerable to normal attacks and must therefore be taken aback with side saves and shots, but the lock-on is constantly fixed on the target, generating unpleasant situations due to a camera irritating, defective and tending to get stuck against the walls.

The invisible barriers of Underworld

As previously pointed out, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris inherited from its predecessors the nature halfway between action RPG and simulated MMO, which once again translated into the adoption of a vast and incredibly rich world of optional activities. For fans of the anime, who have only been able to admire the wonderful places that characterize the Underworld, Alicization Lycoris is an essential tour: the title in fact boasts a large series of macro-areas structured on several levels and very diversified among them, which host many hidden chests, tests to be overcome to acquire experience points and extra skills, fetch quests in the various inhabited centers and a whole series of particularly tough opponents to destroy.

During our test, however, we identified two serious defects that undermine the digestibility of the long exploratory phases, namely a fairly confusing map design and the excessive presence of invisible barriers. Places raised and not connected in any way with the paths on the map have forced us to devise unconventional access routes, how to climb rocks using environmental imperfections (someone said Skyrim?). However, invisible barriers, which often prevent even the simplest actions, such as climbing over a fence or improvising shortcuts, most undermine the experience, since they force the player to take long and unnerving deviations, most of the times without a good reason.

More and more natural ties

Loved by fans and hardly tolerated by the producer Yosuke Futami, who in a recent interview declared himself very contrary to the spicy bed scenes (he considered unnatural) with the handsome protagonists of the franchise, the historic Dating Sim component del Gameverse of SAO it also found space in Alicization Lycoris. Compared to the past, however, the developers of Aquria wanted to simplify the mechanics to increase the affinity between Kirito and his teammates, in order to speed up the process and make it more accessible.

Anyone who has played Hollow Fragment or Hollow Realization will surely remember that, once, to improve relationships with Asuna and the other girls it was necessary to add them to the group, reach various points of the main city and undergo a mini-game with multiple-answer questions that they improved or worsened the mood of the heroine on duty. By the way, each point of interest could only be used once per session, forcing players to move around the city.

In Alicization Lycoris, however, not only i points of interest can be used consecutively, eliminating the need to wander from one place to another, but the questions asked by the girls during the mini-game have been replaced by a series of actions that can be implemented during the so-called "Heart to Heart" events. Talking about food, smiling or taking the heroine's hand are just some of the selectable items, each of which, based on the depth of the bond established, influences the mood of the damsel, allowing more careful players to maximize affinity in an hour or so. Forget, therefore, the endless and boring days spent deciphering Leafa's questions and companions (also due to often inaccurate and misleading translations), since this time the procedure will prove to be much more effective and natural than ever.

The darker side of Underworld

Despite the problems highlighted in the previous paragraphs, the playful layout and narrative plot of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris could also work, if supported by a technical sector up to the task. Unfortunately, however, this is precisely the proverbial Achilles' heel of production, which in fact shows the side to several problems that are far from negligible.

Endless loads and very close to the minute, an auto-save function that almost never triggers, the polygonal interpenetrations, the pop-up effect of the NPCs, the stuttering of characters and environments, the poverty of details and the poor resolution of the textures are just some of the many defects that afflict Alicization Lycoris, and not even among the most serious.

Already available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the new creature Aquria accuses drops of flashy and frequent frame rates on all the gaming platforms that have accepted it, especially when the game runs in 4K. An unstable camera, often unable to frame the action correctly, combined with an imprecise lock-on, which instead of hooking neighboring enemies punctually nails on more distant targets, therefore complete an already catastrophic picture and which underlines the miserable attention that the kids of Aquria have pinned on optimizing the final code.

With good reason, during our long test we felt the unbearable feeling of having a build in your hands and not a complete game. The hope, therefore, is that Aquria will roll up its sleeves as soon as possible, in order to solve via future updates (in part already announced on the official Bandai Namco website) some of the most important criticalities of the title, which among other things even presents some bugs that can compromise bailouts performed during multiplayer mode.

To partially compensate for a subdued system we think, as expected, the excellent dubbing in the original Japanese language (strong, as always, of the historical voices to which we are now accustomed), a punctual and attentive soundtrack to the tones assumed by the story, and well-made audio effects. The translation of the texts in Italian, however, is chock full of errors, sometimes even of logic, which in the most serious cases alter the sex of the characters or even upset the meaning of the jokes, also because many of these have been translated literally and they take absolutely no account of the context, nor of the previous or subsequent lines.