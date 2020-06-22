For the first time in 3 months, the Supreme Court is hearing a case in a courtroom today.

The court's 7 judges are hearing an appeal from Friends of the Environment over a High Court ruling that rejected its challenge against the Government.

The Friends of the Irish Environment group opposes the Government's climate change plan.

The famous 'King's Inn' building

The group claims that the Government's plan is flawed and flawed.

The case was rejected by the High Court in September last year.

The Court sitting today is not in the ordinary Supreme Court room of the 4 courts, but in the King's Inn building, where the oldest law school in the country is located.