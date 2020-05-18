Monday, May 18, 2020
Updated:

Support from the tourism sector to workers and communities amid the pandemic

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Tourism employers worldwide lead the way in supporting workers and helping the communities in which they operate.

provide financing to SMEs and identify guarantors for those who cannot receive a loan. Various associations have been involved in local pandemic committees to draw attention to the most pressing issues and better articulate their support.

The hotels have donated thousands of free nights to healthcare personnel for their vacations and have remained open for them and for COVID19 patients when necessary. The guides have offered virtual tours for voluntary contributions donated to hospitals, and transportation companies have offered their channels to bring essential emergency kits to save lives. Volunteer platforms have also been created to create youth loans. Virtual solidarity groups have brought together hundreds of multiple job travel agents to exchange goods and support their livelihoods.

