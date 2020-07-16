A spokesman for the Association of Retailers, Groceries and Dairies and their Traders said that the biggest challenge for members will be to ensure that customers wear masks.

The Association speaks on behalf of 4,000 shoppers and spokeswoman Tara Buckley said they should not be responsible for overseeing the new rule.

The Government announced yesterday that both customers and staff will be required to wear masks in shops and supermarkets, and new legislation is being prepared accordingly.

John Douglas from the Mandate union welcomed the announcement and indicated that it will bring mental satisfaction to staff and customers.

However, he said, he thinks a € 2,500 fine and a six-month prison term are too punitive.

Gardaí said they are preparing files to send to the Director of Public Prosecutions about 37 pubs alleged to have breached public health rules or licensing laws between 3 and 12 July.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach claimed that most pubs complied with the rules, but that some were drinking and that there was no indication that they had eaten or were preparing a meal.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also indicated today that the reopening of pubs may be postponed again until sometime after 10 August.

It depends, he said in the Dáil, on the number of people affected by the coronavirus by that date.

The Government announced yesterday that pubs that do not provide a food service will not be allowed to reopen until 10 August instead of next Monday as planned.