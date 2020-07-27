Superstrata E: electric, unibody and 3D printed with carbon fiber

The electric bicycle market does not stop giving us surprises, with some really interesting models that will allow us to get on that car of sustainable, and electric mobility, which has become so fashionable in recent times. AND Superstrata, an American brand located in California, has created one of the most attractive models that we have seen in recent times.

And everything is due to its design, manufacturing materials and construction method that make it one of the strongest and lightest ebikes we can find on the market. Reason ?, is built with carbon fiber and 3D printed with a unibody body that breathes strength and robustness into the bomb-proof bicycle (that is to say). His weight, for example, barely reaches eleven kilos And, according to the manufacturer, it is “61 times” stronger than steel, and “15” more than titanium.

Electric and with very good autonomy

Although it’s hard to find where Superstrata E is where it houses its small 250W electric motor, it does, and It will allow us to reach about 32 km / h in pedaling aid mode. In addition, install a 125 Wh battery. that will print an automatom of about 96 kilometers on the bicycle, which is a very good brand, especially if we consider that we can recharge it in just two hours.

Superstrat E.

One of its great advantages is that When ordering, we can choose some components, such as wheels, which can be equipped with three types, 28, 35 and 40mm. Right now, at Indiegogo, you have on sale the Early Bird in one piece for an extra price of around 700 euros. As if that were not enough, it also equips some elegant lights both on the back and on the front, that they will facilitate us to circulate in low light and that the rest of the vehicles see us.

Superstrata E. Handlebar

This Superstrata E has managed to exceed the collection target in Indiegogo that had been set at 87,386 euros, and is already around 2.584% more, that is, 2,258,336 euros in total, for a production delivery date scheduled for December of this year. By the way, the first 500 units will arrive numbered, as if it were a special edition that over time will acquire much more value.

Superstrat E.

You have available the electric model for an approximate price of 3,500 euros ($ 3,999) and you can order it in two colors, white or matt black, which gives elegance to this really interesting bike.

