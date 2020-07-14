Superhot Analysis: Mind Control Delete – MORE shots, MORE power



SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Superhot: Mind Control Delete It is the third game in the series, after Superhot (click here to read our partner Nacho Requena's Switch review), and Superhot VR. Please note that it's not a sequel to use – the absence of a "2" should make this evident "- but a expansion or level pack which is also free if we have the original. After being released in a state of early access On Steam at the end of 2017, the full version of this title was released in July 2020. We leave you our analysis in depth below:

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, analysis



Superhot: Mind Control Delete is an expansion that does not require having Superhot to work

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this review, the first thing that must be clear with Mind Control Delete is what type of product it is. We are facing an expansion that does not require having the original, even if if we have Superhot, we can have this new title completely free of charge. That itself: does not have VR support.

The intro of the game is as subtle as a stone in the colodrillo. Without a word, it gets us fully into the action. Mind Control Delete assumes that we have played the original, so it is initially unkind to novice players, although it is true that, once this small initial stumble is overcome, the game includes very comprehensive tutorials for each and every new playable mechanic.

PLUS



In Superhot: Mind Control Delete time only advances if we move

Superhot bases are kept in Mind Control Delete. This is, we are before a video game of puzzles with presentation of title of shots in first person. Time advances only when we move. With these original playable bases, which allow us to dodge bullets and anticipate the movement of rivals, we must liquidate all the enemies that come our way in the aseptic levels of this title.

The fun of Superhot: Mind Control Delete is that it is not as linear as its predecessor. Instead, we advance through the plot — although minimalist, there is, as in the previous one — rummaging through the files of a terminal with an MS-DOS interface, obtaining new abilities — called kernels and hacks — and entering dungeons. Dungeons, as you have read. Mind Control Delete is committed to roguelike, and at a playable level it is based on complete various levels, chosen at random from among the thirty-two different ones, in one go, and obtaining random skills during the process.



In the "dungeons", we can choose abilities at random from all the ones we have unlocked

At first it might seem that this ungodly gender union would not work, Nothing could be further from the truth. Superhot: Mind Control Delete is tremendously fun and addicting. The new playable mechanicsIn the form of type skills starting all levels with a random weapon, or having bullets bounce off the walls and automatically target enemies makes each game different, especially if we find out how they interact with each other, thus we will become unstoppable killing machines.

Too brings with it several surprises that make it more risky and brutal than the original, as only vulnerable enemies in certain parts of your body – in true killer style7 – or the inclusion of several indestructible enemies —The Ninja, the Dog and the Addict— that appear when we camp too long in an area.



The Dog is one of the fearsome new enemies

Besides of dungeon system, through which we advance in the plot as such in order to complete the game — to call it somehow; the narrative has a lot crumb-, also return classic modes of the original as Endless, in which we must overcome unlimited waves of enemies, and others such as Infinite, or Node 100, in which we must complete levels indefinitely, or a total of 100 scenarios, respectively.

More and more



Visual minimalism is the hallmark of the titles of this saga

On an artistic, technical and presentation level, Superhot: Mind Control Delete is identical to its predecessor. AND continues to work as well as then. We move by aseptic environments where everything is white except several key elements: the enemies —And / or its weak points— are red, and in black we have the objects that we can use as weapons. And that's it. The game is virtually identical in all versions, although we must clarify, due to the transparency, that all the screenshots that accompany this text have been taken by ourselves and belong to the Xbox One X version of the game.

On the other hand, as we have commented above, sections of the computer emulate the MS-DOS operating system, which makes us dive deeper into its narrative cyberpunk. The music, meanwhile, is quite discreet: It only sounds in the menus, in levels with plot load, and in one of the combat scenarios. For the rest, we will only hear the orgy of destruction that we provoke among the infinite red guys that come our way. We understand that what we discuss in the sound section is deliberate and aesthetic, so we do not consider it a negative thing.

even more



Mind Control Delete has a multitude of secrets that we will only find if we search really well

Even if the base of Superhot: Mind Control Delete is solid, does not have the freshness of the original. Another great "but" that we find is the fact that, facing the last bars of the game, it becomes too repetitive. The thirty-two different combat scenarios from the ones it displays become extremely repetitive, especially when the dungeons ask us to overcome fifteen of them at once.

The Superhot Team did not lie in the initial press release that they sent us regarding that Mind Control Delete is "four times bigger than the original"; in fact, that has practically lasted us, about eight hours to reach the end "Superhot can be easily completed in a couple of hours." However, we cannot help but feel somewhat disappointed in the forms, since gives us the feeling that Mind Control Delete has been artificially lengthened. And this without counting on his "true ending"It depends on who is asked, it can be a brilliant metanarrative exercise, or an unpleasant way to laugh at the players. Or both.

Note: This analysis has been carried out thanks to a game code provided by the company.

CONCLUSION Superhot: Mind Control Delete is another chapter of the Superhot saga, which does not require the original to be played, although if we have it it will be free. It is perfect for fans of the saga, and is designed to play sporadic games and de-stress us; however, its tier package status makes it iterative soon if we intend to complete it as soon as possible.