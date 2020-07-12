"Super white" color ready to keep buildings cool

California: U.S.A. scientists have invented a white color that reflects 98% of the light and heat from the sun. That is, if this color is applied to a building, it can stay cool inside even in extreme heat.

So far, the typical white paint on buildings has the ability to reflect up to 85% of sunlight, meaning they absorb 15% of sunlight and heat. This keeps them warm in extremely hot weather, as a result of which these buildings also heat up considerably from the inside, which requires air conditioning arrangements to cool them.

Although the solution to this problem is in the form of a substance called "titanium oxide", the disadvantage was that although titanium oxide can reflect light and heat well, it can also absorb ultraviolet rays from the sun. Absorbs more which can be dangerous not only for the building but also for the occupants.

To solve this problem, a group of materialists at the University of Columbia and the University of California in the United States teamed up and began research on how to improve titanium oxide by adding some additional substances.

After months of hard work, they finally succeeded: when titanium oxide was replaced by a dye called "baryte", which is used in painting, mixed with a substance called "Teflon". So the results were amazing. The resulting white color not only reflected light and infrared rays from the sun, but also did not absorb ultraviolet rays.

In addition, there was very little need for "binders" to fasten it to buildings. In addition to being useful, it was also low cost.

In experiments so far, it has been used successfully on a variety of surfaces, reflecting 98% of the light and heat from the sun.

Experts who invented it say that they will soon develop this "super white" color on an industrial scale and in the next few years it will be with us in saving energy.

Details of the study were published in the research journal Joule Recent Issues I have published online.