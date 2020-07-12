Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

"Super white" color ready to keep buildings cool

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Electric windows to prevent traffic noise

Singapore: Unbearable traffic noise is felt in offices and homes on busy highways. Now, Singapore's engineers have successfully demonstrated...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business

What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

The world’s cheapest electric car, priced at just 30 930

Beijing: The Chinese company has developed the world's cheapest car, which costs only 30 930 and can be ordered...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This "super white" color will soon be able to be manufactured on an industrial scale and will help us save energy. (Photo: Internet)

California: U.S.A. scientists have invented a white color that reflects 98% of the light and heat from the sun. That is, if this color is applied to a building, it can stay cool inside even in extreme heat.

So far, the typical white paint on buildings has the ability to reflect up to 85% of sunlight, meaning they absorb 15% of sunlight and heat. This keeps them warm in extremely hot weather, as a result of which these buildings also heat up considerably from the inside, which requires air conditioning arrangements to cool them.

Although the solution to this problem is in the form of a substance called "titanium oxide", the disadvantage was that although titanium oxide can reflect light and heat well, it can also absorb ultraviolet rays from the sun. Absorbs more which can be dangerous not only for the building but also for the occupants.

To solve this problem, a group of materialists at the University of Columbia and the University of California in the United States teamed up and began research on how to improve titanium oxide by adding some additional substances.

After months of hard work, they finally succeeded: when titanium oxide was replaced by a dye called "baryte", which is used in painting, mixed with a substance called "Teflon". So the results were amazing. The resulting white color not only reflected light and infrared rays from the sun, but also did not absorb ultraviolet rays.

In addition, there was very little need for "binders" to fasten it to buildings. In addition to being useful, it was also low cost.

In experiments so far, it has been used successfully on a variety of surfaces, reflecting 98% of the light and heat from the sun.

Experts who invented it say that they will soon develop this "super white" color on an industrial scale and in the next few years it will be with us in saving energy.

Details of the study were published in the research journal Joule Recent Issues I have published online.

More Articles Like This

South Korea's unique "purple island"

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Seoul: A new resort in South Korea called "Purple Island" is becoming very popular on social media these days, with everything made in purple. These...
Read more

Introducing BolsaZone, a unique service in Spain for experienced investors

Latest news Brian Adam -
After many months of work, we have just launched Bolsazone.com, a project in which more than 600 subscribers and that it is managed by...
Read more

The plague of locusts in Africa is sending an important message to humans

Science Brian Adam -
As you are reading, what is considered to be occurring in East Africa the worst plague of regional locusts in recent decades? From Kenya...
Read more

This ancient mine was excavated 12,000 years ago for the extraction of the Okra

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Inside an underwater cave along the Yucatán peninsula in Mexico, archaeological finds other than those known in other parts of the globe have been...
Read more

Explosion at Iran’s military installations for the third time in a month

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tehran: Iran's main nuclear plant has exploded for the third time in a month. According to the international news agency, a big explosion has...
Read more

Largest ocean cleaning operation ever recovers 100 tons of waste

Latest news Brian Adam -
Plastic has become a problem. In the world's oceans, there are real islands composed mainly of plastics. A recent operation has removed about 103...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY