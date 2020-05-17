Super Mega Baseball 3, analysis

If someone is especially curious to give a baseball video game a chance, surely the first title that has come to mind is MLB The Show 20, at least if you have a Playstation 4 since this comes in charge of the Sony studio in the Californian city of San Diego. However, if you do not know this purely American sport – although very popular in Latin America and Japan – the safest thing is to feel overwhelmed by the depth of this proposal, and beyond that, it is difficult to find more casual alternatives. Fortunately we have one in this Super Mega Baseball 3, an offer a little more arcade but with which it is not convenient to be deceived, especially considering its visual aspect. deformed: It has much more substance than it appears.

However, it must be made clear that the game of Metalhead Software, the study in charge, is much more friendly and consequently, enjoyable from minute one, for novice players in this sport. Of course, it has enough playable complexity that batting is not a simple exercise of pressing a button at the right time, but we do investigate its menus and game modes, the surprise is even greater when discovering a really complete Franchise mode . All this, it should not be forgotten either, in an era where good sports arcades are scarcely scarce for the benefit of the most demanding simulators, with which it is only possible to thank that we still continue to bet on these projects even when dealing with sports that are so unpopular to this country. Atlantic side.

Simple to play, not so much to master

On the field, the best thing to say about Super Mega Baseball 3 is that it has practically nothing to envy to more hardcore playable proposals, since in the moun we have all the possible number of types of pitch -depending also on the repertoire of the pitcher-, with a difficulty that will not be the same if we throw a fast ball or a curve. The launches are carried out with an extremely simple system to execute on paper, but not so simple in practice, although as in all aspects of the game, it depends on the complexity that we want to grant, in addition to the quality of the pitcher.

Exactly the same thing happens when hitting. A few seconds before a box shows us the area of strike, to get an idea of ​​where to try the batting and where not, to then carry out the hit thanks to a kind of slowdown when the ball is directed at us, and thus have a few very valuable tenths to decide whether to try a hit, a swing strong to try to hit a home run, or conversely, we let it become a ball for the pitcher. In fact, we will see how the PCI – the indicator of the interface that indicates where the contact of the bat with the ball will be – of the most skilled hitters moves almost automatically to the right place so that we only have to worry about hitting it at the right time. All this in general works, although with a caveat: the camera is not the best precisely, slightly pricked to the right for the benefit of a more visual presentation, but to the detriment of practicality, and it is sometimes difficult to glimpse the trajectory of the ball.

However, it is just as difficult to score in Super Mega Baseball 3 as in real baseball, always bearing in mind, however, that the difficulty is extremely customizable. And this is so because the defense is very effective, making very few errors on high balls and being efficient at shooting at bases for the elimination of runners, although when making these, only the strength and not precision, something that would have added a layer of depth to the playable proposal, although after all, we are talking about an arcade.

Also, each player has Traits, or Perks, that are activated in certain situations, that is: specific and specific abilities. This is not trivial, nor are all players the same, since there are several parameters such as Strength, Speed ​​and Contact in hitters, or Accuracy and Strength in pitchers, for example. Interestingly, the values ​​of these parameters do not always have to do with the physique of the players, and it is possible to see a built-in closet with a high speed score. This in turn implies a certain strategy, since perhaps it suits us that that player to whom we do not give many opportunities but is especially good in situations of 2 balls and 2 strikes against left-handed pitchers if the opponent uses that left hand to throw.

Going back to the offensive side, we liked the base stealing mechanic, which is quite deep and turns into a little timing minigame just when we think the pitcher is going to start his pitch mechanic. Without a doubt, it is another tool to score more easily in a game in which adding races is not a walk either.

With that said, we have to talk about some really fun animations that we have enjoyed in some matches as well. A totally KO pitcher who needs medical attention after receiving a pitch, a batter combing the public after the third strike that eliminates him … Super Mega Baseball 3 also boasts a lot of humor and a good sense of humor, and that’s a plus, we think. , in a video game, because making people laugh is also very complicated.

A surprisingly deep Franchise

One of the biggest surprises that we get with Super Mega Baseball 3 is in relation to its content, exceptionally generous for a game of this type, that is, a sports arcade. To start you have to talk about the fantastic way Franchise for a player, in which to choose one of the 20 teams –ficts, needless to say-, each one specialized in a specific section of the team and managing it on and off the field. Inside we obviously mean playing games, but when we talk about management in the offices we are offered a number of quite remarkable options.

Incomprehensibly no transfers can be made between teams, but it is almost the only thing that is not allowed. Yes, you can hire free agents throughout the season, and curiously, at the beginning of it they have salary demands that as the months go by and continue with the team they have no choice but to lower. Another great surprise is that we can even meet family members in a team, being father and son playing games although this does not have any implication when playing, it is simply a curiosity, but it is worth as an example of the care that has been taken in this way . Obviously, all these movements in the workforce must be done taking into account the salary limit …

On the other hand, this implies that the economic part must also be managed, although it is quite simple. At the end of each season we will have a balance of expenses and income -depending on the sports results-, obtaining benefits that will become a currency to advance the players. Thus, we can focus on the greatest promises of our team to end up letting go of that old glory whose performance is not in line with his salary, not to mention a certain narrative humorously implemented in the game according to which players can, for example, signing up for a reality show or carrying out other absurd hobbies that, by the way, can lead to injuries that keep them away from the stadiums for a season.

Having commented on the main game mode, we have to mention something that surely has put a lot of effort and it is convenient to highlight, and that is that the mode Pennant race, multiplayer, has cross play between all the platforms on which the game is available: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

CONCLUSION Away from the most extreme sports arcades, Super Mega Baseball 3 is capable of satisfying those looking for direct fun in a quick game as well as those who prefer depth and long-term options. Its visual aspect and its sense of humor can lead to misunderstandings, to think that we are facing an extremely simple game, but it goes further: it has a multitude of in-game options and although it is easy to control, it is not so much to master your various aspects of the game inherent in baseball. Especially surprising is its extensive Franchise mode, with little to envy that of other games considered older, and that is capable of providing us with fun both on and off the field, with many aspects of our franchise to manage. An amazing game for fans of this sport, but also ideal for those who want to get started in it.

THE BEST Deeper playably than it might seem.

A very complete Franchise mode, with multiple functions.

Each player’s skills and traits give the game even more variety and strategy. WORST Some more options would have come in handy, in terms of control scheme above all.

The batting camera is not in the best possible place.

A somewhat high starting price.