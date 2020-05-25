Super Kickers League Ultimate review

Soccer, the quintessential sport that captures the public's eyes every year through the different competitions of each country and even more so in international competitions, hoping that a new champion will win the trophy in each of them. In the field of video games, there have been many titles that, since the beginning of this world, have tried to capture with greater or worse fortune the sensations of this sport through the different systems, both domestic and in arcades, appeared at throughout the years, being today games like FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer the proposals that dominate the landscape.

The other variant of this sport, street soccer has had the odd approach with titles that have tried to bring this sport closer to video game players, as was the case in the case of the FIFA Street series, with several installments to its credit, or Urban Freestyle Soccer. In this case we get Super Kicker League Ultimate, a title that offers a more arcade variant of street football in which there are no rules and the objective is to score as many goals as possible.

Various modes of competition are offered in the main menu of the game, but also different game modes that vary the experience when playing. The first of them allows team play, being able to select from a total of ten basic equipment plus another four extra for this version, which were included as DLC in the normal version of the game, which will be mostly blocked from starting, each consisting of three members, two regular players and a captain, the latter representing the team and appearing on the screen selection, in addition to possessing different special abilities that can be used in the middle of the game. In turn, each team will vary its performance in the game through four basic features (strength, speed, dribbling and shooting) that will determine their advantages and disadvantages when choosing.

The following way, Kickers, offers the option to train a combined with the different captains of each formation to be able to create an original team while using the special skills of each of them to get advantages in each match. Finally there is the way Retro, in which it is played by selecting teams but each match will be played with a pixelated visual section with an isometric perspective, similar to the games of the time of the 16-bit consoles. Each of these modes will require play and complete tournaments to access them, especially in the case of retro mode, each of them having different competitions that, in turn, will need to be previously unlocked.

Competition options include three different modalities, the first of which is that of To play that allows to dispute encounters freely choosing between the different teams and in turn other conditions, such as the duration of the match, the court and also allowing or restricting the use of special skills. Playing with is also allowed up to four players in local mode they can join together to play against the machine or divide to face each other.

Next is the mode Cup, which offers up to five variants to dispute. The development of each of these is done through four games, being three of them confrontations against random rivals while the final match is played with a combination of the captains of the three defeated rivals. When you win in the last match, different extras will be unlocked such as new equipment, playing fields, additional colors, new tournaments and sometimes game modes as well. Finally there is the way League in which development comprises a total of nine matches in a single match, without a second round, and with a competitive standard scoring system, achieving three points for a victory and one for a draw. Other options included in the game are on the one hand Kickerpedia It would become an instruction manual with the different playable details of the game, including the control scheme, special plays, abilities of each team, characteristics, etc., which will be useful to get more juice out of the game and, on the other hand, the section on Achievements, what includes a table of challenges to meet through the game.

Each match takes place in a single time of three minutes long in which the objective is, obviously, to score more goals than the rival to be able to win the confrontation and allowing loads and the use of special abilities against the rivals without warnings. The game controls are very simple in its two variants, attack and defense, being able to easily control field players without much difficulty with the left stick of the controller. Shots on goal are executed by pressing a circle, although two additional variants may be used: energy shooting and acrobatic shooting. The first requires filling a special bar, at the top of the screen, through the use of passes and other plays, which when maximum, denoted with the word Charged, to be able to use it, which will have greater power and effectiveness in front of the goal. The second will be simpler to execute, requiring a long pass, with the square button, towards one of the partners, which perform an acrobatic jump, and at the same time press the fire button in the air.

The special abilities They will be one of the fundamental aspects in each match since it will allow hinder the progress of the opposing team and gain control of the game at certain times, which it also happens in reverse. Running faster, using a rotating cow to knock out rivals, make them dance or summon a UFO to kidnap whoever has the ball will be some of these, even affecting in such a way that the rivals will be knocked out or others cases will even reverse controls. The use of these will be marked by the captain icon, located under the energy bar, which when glowing will mark the moment in which it can be executed, which is done by pressing the triangle button. It should be noted that the goalkeepers will not be affected by this as they are AI controlled players for both teams.

The defensive facet includes charge and biased movements in the controls, circle buttons and Xs respectively, the first of which serves to knock out the opponent for a short period of time while the second will allow stealing the ball. To change players, simply press the L1 button in this mode to alternate with the other team members in each situation. In the facet of attack, mobility can be increased by pressing the R1 and R2 buttons to perform a sprint while the L1 and L2 will be used to use dribbles that make it difficult for the opponent to retrieve the ball, in addition to being able to make short passes by pressing the X button.

Playable this title is addictive input, offering a good amount of equipment and game modes with which to have a wide variety of hours of fun both alone and with friends, allowing the game up to four players in a free game and up to three in each of the league and cup competitions. Matches are fun because of the different special abilities of each team and the possibilities of scoring goals in different ways. Unfortunately the useful life of the game is reduced since once all tournaments are unlocked and completed interest is lost in the long run.

Graphically the game offers very basic character design, with a style that recalls the super deformed style characters as well as looking like something out of North American animated productions. The different playing fields they cover locations of the most varied ranging from a farm, an abandoned warehouse, a beach or another in the center of a city, offering in turn nightly variants for each of them. These lack details except for the occasional moving point and a character that animates from a distance. As for the menus, they are very simple and offer no visual appeal.

In the sound section, the game offers different style music tracks varied although in general they are very generic and few of them tend to stand out during the game. The game lacks voices, however offering sound samples for shooting effects, special abilities and little else. It is not a section that stands out in excess.

CONCLUSION Super Kicker League Ultimate turns out to be an interesting proposal as an arcade street football title that draws attention more for its gameplay, addictive at certain times, such as the mechanics of each character's special abilities when it comes to scoring more goals. Although it has several game modes, teams and competitions, it seems that something else is missing to maintain interest to continue playing. That added to its generic design, both menus and characters, and its discreet sound section, are its main defects.