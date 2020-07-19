Sunday Bomb Offer: Apple Watch 5 at the lowest price on the web on Amazon

Amazon brings with it a bomb offer on this Sunday in July. The giant by Jeff Bezos, in fact, allows you to take home at an extremely affordable price theApple Watch Series 5, which reaches the lowest price on the web.

The smartwatch, in the GPS + Cellular variant with 44mm aluminum case Space gray and black sport strap, in fact, is available at 479 Euros, 110 Euros less than the Apple’s 589 Euros, with a saving of 19%. Amazon guarantees delivery at no additional cost by Wednesday 22 July if you order within the next 10 hours and 9 minutes, and manages both shipping and delivery.

Through the technical sheet it is also possible to add the additional AppleCare + protection lasting two years at 99 Euros, plus another 44mm white sport strap at 49 Euros.

The new Apple Watch 5 is able to monitor heart rate 24/7, but also to perform the electrocardiogram through the sensor on the lower case. In addition, the big news of Apple Watch 5 is represented by the always-on Retina display always active, which through optimizations is also able to consume less battery. There is also an integrated compass, as well as water resistance.