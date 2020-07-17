A summit is being held in Brussels for European Union leaders. The talks are aimed at agreeing a 7-year budget and a € 750 Covid-19 rescue fund.

Germany and France want grants to be the bulk of the fund but other nations, including the Netherlands, want loans and not grants.

This is the first time for New Taoiseach Micheál Martin to attend the leaders' meeting and the first time for the leaders to meet since the end of February.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Europe needs to give further thought to other proposals, including a proposed digital tax.