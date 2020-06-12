The Government has announced a summer education program for children with special needs and for children in disadvantaged schools.

An educational program is provided every summer for children with disabilities but this year was a doubt given Covid-19's social constraints.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has been putting pressure on the program to provide relief to children with disabilities and their parents who are experiencing severe stress since the closure of the schools three months ago.

For the first time, this year's education program includes children with a behavioral disorder, as well as those who have an intellectual disability but do not have severe difficulties.

The program will be run mainly in schools but Special Needs Assistants will be allowed to work from home with the children.

In addition, the Health Service Executive is to establish a new scheme which will provide additional supports to 1,200 children with special needs.

It was also announced that all DEIS schools – as schools in disadvantaged areas – will be allowed to apply to set up a summer camp that will include numeracy and literacy classes for primary school students. There are 890 DEIS schools in the country.

The Government has announced that a transport service will also be provided "where possible and appropriate."

Families can register for the various schemes at the gov.ie/summerprovision web address.