Successful operation to address Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz

By Brian Adam
Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz's address was removed after the operation, photo: file

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, was admitted to the hospital with severe abdominal pain, where his address was surgically removed.

According to the official news agency of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz had a stone in his address due to which he was facing severe pain but now the address has been removed through an operation in King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz is now recovering well, but he will stay in the hospital for a few days and will be transferred to the royal palace only after full recovery. The Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques have thanked the friends and citizens for expressing their prayers and good wishes.

