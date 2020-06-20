Successful experiment with fertilizing crops with soap bubbles

Tokyo: Japanese scientists have successfully tested the transfer of fruit blossoms from small soap bubbles to pear trees.

This is because the bees on the planet perform this important service and produce food for us by transferring the yolks of different crops from one plant to another. But the number of bees is declining rapidly, and scientists themselves are concerned.

In this context, drones and microscopic robots are also being worked on, but when Japanese experts threw pear tree yolks on various trees with a gun that made bubbles, 95% of the successful results were found and the trees began to grow. This technology has raised hopes that better yields can be achieved by placing yolks in fine drops of soap.

In the next phase, scientists will experiment with small drones to spray bubbles on crops or trees. The study was conducted by Professor Ijiro Miyako of Japan's Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. Although a very small drone was built in this regard, which was only two centimeters long, but in the initial experiments, it damaged the delicate flowers. But now efforts will be made to reduce this loss.

Dr. Ijero says that small bubbles of soap can take the yolks of flowers and put them on other flowers very slowly depending on their delicacy. The microscopic process has also shown that soap bubbles can do this and this has been confirmed.

According to Professor Ijero, a small bubble can hold 2,000 yolks. When they were planted on pear trees, they started growing 16 days later, with very good results.

Some experts believe that even a light breeze can destroy the bubbles already or move them from their center to the right or left. But Ijero is hopeful that he is working on a drone that will drop bubbles from a distance of two meters exactly where they are needed.