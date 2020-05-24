Latest newsTop Stories
Successful experiment with a microchip that downloads 44.2 terabits of data per second

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Three Australian universities have experimented with downloading more than 44 terabits per second of data via a microcomb chip, as can be seen in this image. Photo: Monash University

Melbourne: Australian scientists have successfully experimented with downloading 44.2 terabits of data from a single source of light in a microchip.

He has dubbed the device Microcomb, which will revolutionize the Internet. This will ensure high-speed data in scientific and business circles around the world. Although microcomb chips are not a new name, they are now a resounding success.

Experts from Swinburne, RMIT and Monash University have played a similar role in creating it. David Moss, head of the optical sciences department at Swinburne University, said the fruits of ultra-high-bandwidth-fiber-optic connectivity have now arrived. It is also a new world record for sending data at this speed from just one optical fiber source to the chip.

In Australia itself, consumers have been demanding high-speed data to watch TV shows and movies at high pixels, and all three universities have begun working on it. Many technologies have already been developed for this, but the results of the microcomb have been very encouraging.

We know that different channels are formed by laser beams emitted at different frequencies, and thus it is possible to establish about 80 channels through flexible tubes. On paper, the project seemed simple, but in practice, experts placed the practical device on the edges of a dark optic cable between the two universities, 76 km away.

It was found that the ability of each channel to send and receive data increased and reached a speed of 44 terabits per second, which is an extraordinary achievement.

According to experts, this invention is more important for other serious fields than watching video and Netflix, including e-commerce, telemedicine, medical education and automobiles. Universities hope that in just a few years, the technology will be available to the general public, not just in Australia but around the world.

