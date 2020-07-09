Success in removing kidney stones through ultrasound

Washington: Kidney stones can now be easily destroyed by sound waves. This has been demonstrated in practice on pigs.

Earlier, experts had conducted successful experiments to move small glass bullets with sound waves and push them in a certain direction. This was followed by experiments on pigs, which proved to be very successful.

We know that some of the minerals and crystals in the urine take on the form of stones. After this, small and big stones get stuck in the kidneys or urinary tract, which causes a lot of pain and if not treated properly, the whole system can be affected after severe damage to the kidneys.

University of Washington scientists Michael Bailey and his colleagues have long been considering ultrasound waves to remove kidney stones. They believe that if a stone is stuck in the kidney, urethra or other place, it can slide forward and come out of the body if pushed lightly. The small stones of the first 15 people were removed.

He then recently threw an ultrasound high-pressure ring around the rock in which the rock was virtually trapped. Now, whenever this circle moved, the stone itself would be pulled along with it. According to experts, many times, even a slight movement of the stone helps a lot and it can be removed.

The technology was then tested on three pigs that had been anesthetized with the drug. Small glass beads were inserted into his bladder, which was used to replace kidney stones. Ultrasound waves were then used to move them, and the experts were able to push them where they wanted. In this way, extraordinary success was achieved in controlling the stone.

Although it is easy to move crooked pearls to a large area such as the bladder, it can be very difficult to move them into the narrow ducts. For this reason, critics have expressed skepticism about this practice for human beings. They include Oxford's Ben Turner, but he admits that moving the stone out of the body is an important development.