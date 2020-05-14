Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists have come up with a brand new way to develop it.

There are many medical and chemical benefits of chitin or chitosan. They can be used to make wound dressings, self-extinguishing plastics and car paints that will repair themselves over time. But for the caterpillar, the shell of the marine animal undergoes an acidic process, which is an expensive, difficult and environmentally friendly process.

But now the University of Nanjing in Singapore has developed ketone from prawn shells, a variety of bacteria and rotten fruit. In this process, the glucose in the fruit waste naturally enhances the fermentation process, which breaks down the shell of the prawns into simpler components, thus making it easier to remove the ketone.

Among the fruits that have proved to be very useful in this process are grape, apple peels, mango, pineapple and banana peels. It should be noted that the obtained ketone is measured under the 'Crystallinity Index'. The ketone obtained from this process was 98.16% pure, while the methods traditionally used provide only 87% pure ketone.

After these encouraging experiments, further experiments by experts are underway, which will not only be useful for fruit waste, but will also yield a large amount of the highly useful substance ketone.