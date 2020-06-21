Studied, in an unprecedented way, the atmosphere of the red supergiant Antares

An international team of scientists has revealed the size and temperature of the Antares atmosphere, a red supergiant star like Betelgeuse. The surface of the star, the surface of its chromosphere and the wind region have been studied. It is the most detailed radio map of any star after the Sun.

As seen in visible light, the diameter of Antares is approx 700 times larger than the Sun. However, when ALMA and VLA revealed its atmosphere in radio light, the star turned out to be even more gigantic .. up to almost 12 times the star’s radius. Thanks to ALMA and the VLA, scientists have discovered that the star’s chromosphere extends up to 2.5 times its radius (for comparison, the chromosphere of our Sun is only 1/200 of its radius).

Experts have also discovered that the chromosphere temperature is lower than in previous observations: it reaches i 3,500 ° C, after which it gradually decreases. In comparison, the chromosphere of the Sun reaches temperatures of almost 20,000 ° C. “We have found that the chromosphere is ‘warm’ rather than hot, at stellar temperatures” says Eamon O’Gorman of the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, lead author of the study.”The difference can be explained because our radio measurements are a sensitive thermometer for most of the gas and plasma in the star’s atmosphere, while the optical and ultraviolet observations of the past were sensitive only to very hot gas and plasma.”

In the ALMA and VLA data, astronomers saw for the first time a clear distinction between the chromosphere and the region where winds start to form; knowing the size and actual temperatures of the atmospheric areas give us an idea of ​​the formation of these winds and the quantity of mass ejected.