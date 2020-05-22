Strong winds and heavy rainfall across the country today and these conditions will continue tomorrow, says the Weather Office

There were heavy showers across the country today, with winds at speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour. The Weather Office had issued a yellow status alert for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Sligo. This alert will operate until 5pm in the evening.

Wind alerts were also issued in respect of Munster and Leinster, and counties Roscommon, Leitrim and Monaghan. These will be in place until 9pm tonight.

The Weather Office says more wind is expected tomorrow.

Yesterday, they issued an alert about this weather, and alerted the public to be alert to debris from trees and the like, which could hit property or people.