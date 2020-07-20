Latest newsScienceTop Stories
Strong explosion on the Stromboli volcano, the video recorded by the cameras

By Brian Adam
The Etneo Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology communicated that at 6:23 this morning it was registered an explosion of strong intensity on the Stromboli Volcano. Surveillance cameras had also observed another explosion at 5 o’clock.

The mayor of Lipari, Marco Giorgianni, wanted to reassure everyone and observed that “a major explosion occurred, but it is not comparable in any way compared to that of last year: if that of this morning, so to speak, had a value of 10, that of last year had a value of 100. No underestimation, but neither exasperation“.

The two explosions “have been perceived, have created concern, but the situation is under control. Over the past 20 years, 40 such phenomena have occurred, two per year. We have not underestimated and underestimated anything, we always say that we live on a volcano and that we must learn to live with it “.

According to what was stated by INGV, all products generated by the explosion fell on the crater terrace and along the sciara di fuoco, and they were followed by a short sequence of explosive events and an increase in the amplitude of the tremor.

The sirens did not activate, as explained by the first citizen these are activated according to a scheme, or “when the explosion reaches certain levels that have not been reached. We are in constant contact with regional and national civil protection. The island is quiet and well frequented. Access to the volcano is forbidden. Everything is under control“.

Exactly last year Stromboli had returned to erupt, with a series of explosions and lava flows.

