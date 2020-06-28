HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Stress tests also pass the Fed

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

A new species of velvet spider has been discovered that recalls the colors of the Batman Joker

A new species of spider has been discovered, very elusive, which thanks to the colours of the back that...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus: the CDC recognizes three new symptoms as an indicator of infection

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three new symptoms attributable to a possible Coronavirus infection, which...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

New agency announced and Gaeltacht under new division by Catherine Martin

The responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language has been placed under the longest-standing and most responsible department...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Appointment of Government Ministers by the newly elected Taoiseach

Newly elected Taoiseach Michael Martin is speaking to TDs this afternoon about the ministries they will have in the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The big banks in the United States have done quite well in this year's stress tests. But the Federal Reserve, which conducts annual reviews, also gets a pass grade. Even with a new set of pandemic-themed challenges, the system still appears robust, suggesting that a decade of reform has succeeded in creating a financial sector that can weather even a one-time crisis. life.

The 33 largest lenders overseen by the Federal Reserve would collectively have a minimum Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.7% in a W-shaped recovery in which the virus declined and then returned in the winter, according to the US regulator.

That is better than 4.5% considered as the minimum acceptable level. And it envisions a world worse than the "severely adverse" scenario that the Fed often uses to put banks to the test: a view that lenders often find too gloomy.

Not all banks have what JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon likes to call "balance sheet strength." A few anonymous institutions fell below the 4.5% level. And they were close enough for the Fed to suspend buybacks until the end of the third quarter, and restrict dividend payments to their current level.

Those limitations could also be extended. But big banks had stopped their buybacks anyway, and dividends were already a small part of what investors get from owning bank stocks.

Lenders can thank you for your hypothetical survival from post-2008 changes. In addition to standard capital, liquidity and leverage requirements, US regulators also require you to have a "conservation buffer."

The eight largest and most systemically important US entities have even more damping requirements and loss absorbing capacity. Larger firms will also face an additional requirement through the stress capital buffer, which will be released in August and take effect in October.

The easy part of regulation (in relative terms) is making sure that past crises are not repeated. The tricky part is reducing the impact of problems that come without warning and unprecedented.

It's impossible to say if the Covid-19 will return with a vengeance that makes even the W-shaped recovery look optimistic. But for now, the results of these tests are a sign that the education provided by the Federal Reserve has paid off.

>

More Articles Like This

Two killed, four injured in California shooting

Latest news Brian Adam -
California: Two were killed and at least four were injured in what became known as the Cold War. According to the foreign news agency, the...
Read more

Historical affiliation formed with Michael Martin elected as the 15th Taoiseach of Ireland

Latest news Brian Adam -
Clarification is awaited as to whether the Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, or one of the ministers...
Read more

New agency announced and Gaeltacht under new division by Catherine Martin

Latest news Brian Adam -
The responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language has been placed under the longest-standing and most responsible department of the new Government The newly...
Read more

A new species of velvet spider has been discovered that recalls the colors of the Batman Joker

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
A new species of spider has been discovered, very elusive, which thanks to the colours of the back that recall those of the Joker,...
Read more

Afghanistan A female human rights activist and her driver were killed in the blast

Latest news Brian Adam -
bill to: A vehicle belonging to the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission was destroyed in a Bardoi tunnel blast, killing a woman belonging...
Read more

Holohan begs people to stay in Ireland

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has again expressed concern about this year 's overseas visitors. In a message...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY