Stress tests also pass the Fed

The big banks in the United States have done quite well in this year's stress tests. But the Federal Reserve, which conducts annual reviews, also gets a pass grade. Even with a new set of pandemic-themed challenges, the system still appears robust, suggesting that a decade of reform has succeeded in creating a financial sector that can weather even a one-time crisis. life.

The 33 largest lenders overseen by the Federal Reserve would collectively have a minimum Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.7% in a W-shaped recovery in which the virus declined and then returned in the winter, according to the US regulator.

That is better than 4.5% considered as the minimum acceptable level. And it envisions a world worse than the "severely adverse" scenario that the Fed often uses to put banks to the test: a view that lenders often find too gloomy.

Not all banks have what JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon likes to call "balance sheet strength." A few anonymous institutions fell below the 4.5% level. And they were close enough for the Fed to suspend buybacks until the end of the third quarter, and restrict dividend payments to their current level.

Those limitations could also be extended. But big banks had stopped their buybacks anyway, and dividends were already a small part of what investors get from owning bank stocks.

Lenders can thank you for your hypothetical survival from post-2008 changes. In addition to standard capital, liquidity and leverage requirements, US regulators also require you to have a "conservation buffer."

The eight largest and most systemically important US entities have even more damping requirements and loss absorbing capacity. Larger firms will also face an additional requirement through the stress capital buffer, which will be released in August and take effect in October.

The easy part of regulation (in relative terms) is making sure that past crises are not repeated. The tricky part is reducing the impact of problems that come without warning and unprecedented.

It's impossible to say if the Covid-19 will return with a vengeance that makes even the W-shaped recovery look optimistic. But for now, the results of these tests are a sign that the education provided by the Federal Reserve has paid off.

