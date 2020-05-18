Streets of Rage 4 Review: The king of the sliding fighting game is back

Time is said to be gentleman, who is capable of soothing any wound. It therefore happens that a series, belonging to a videogame genre left on the margins of industry, is exhumed in twenty six years away from the last chapter. After all, those who grew up in the era of the bit war know well: the classic beat'em ups could not have held the advent of the three dimensions. Capcom, Konami and the main publishers in the sector have therefore turned their attention elsewhere, and here all the most loved brands have disappeared from the scenes: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Captain Commando, Final Fight and Streets of Rage.

The nostalgia of the fans was useless, ready to buy any retro collection to communicate clearly and strongly that they were still there, who would have gladly embraced Michelangelo, Haggar and Axel Stone. The market had gone further, forgetting a past difficult to reconcile with the tastes of the new generations of players. Some independent developers have tried to beat new paths: just think of Castle Crashers, Mother Russia Bleeds or Slaps and Beans, white flies that have distinguished themselves for even unusual approaches, but which, however, have failed to demonstrate that a modern beat'em up , and at the same time "faithful" to historical standards, it can still become a great commercial success.

In this sad story, however, comes a couple of studies that, with a foot in the past and an open gaze on the future, has jumped to the eye of the most attentive with Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap and Windjammers. After re-proposing old works in a modern key, Dotemu and Lizardcube (together with Guard Crush Games) have taken a step forward in their career, taking on a beloved series like that of Streets of Rage and succeeding in an extraordinarily difficult undertaking: to evolve a genre considered "dead" for years.

It is time to assert the punches against the Crime Union. It is time to rekindle the fury of the 90s.

Take back gun and badge

It is good to clarify immediately a fundamental aspect of Streets of Rage 4: the work of Dotemu looks to both fans of the series, both to those who have never met Axel Stone and his companions. To offer fans a familiar context, which however can also accommodate newbies, the developers decided to create new villains, heirs of Mr. X fought in the first three chapters years ago by the protagonists, who also return in this new iteration .

from left: Floyd, Blaze, Axel and Cherry

Axel and Blaize are the two historical faces of the brand, and from chapter to chapter they have been joined by different characters. In this last adventure the role of shoulder is up to Floyd Iraia (apprentice of Dr. Zan of SOR3) and to Cherry Hunter, daughter of a certain Adam well known to fans. The latter returns to Streets of Rage 4 as the fifth fighter, a fact that hasn't happened since the dawn of the series on the Sega Master System.

Chosen a darling, we learn then that Wood Oak City has plunged back into chaos after a decade of peace due to the revival Crime Society, "inherited" from the sons of the evil Mr.X. The quiet life is threatened, the police have started to turn a blind eye because of the bribes and it is time for someone with nothing to lose to resolve the situation with fists. And we didn't ask for anything better.

From the night streets of Wood Oak City, passing through the police station and even through the fuselage of an airplane in flight, our heroes will make their way between thugs and corrupt agents to stop yet another plan to conquer the world. The campaign, which offers four different difficulty levels, lasts just a couple of hours, but it is necessary to clarify that it is a longevity in line with the genre of reference, and in fact neither Castle Crashers, Slaps and Beans or Mother Russia Bleeds offer an adventure longer than 4 hours; therefore, even if "short", the offer of Streets of Rage 4 falls within the canons of any sliding beat'em up.

The SOR4 campaign is a concentrate of all the characteristic traits of the saga: variety of settings and enemies with unique attack patterns to be learned by heart to guarantee a victory in fluency, in addition to the inevitable boss fights at the end of each stage, capable to give moments of pure fun.

The only drawback that we would like to report is a progression curve not perfectly homogeneous, with some initial sections slightly more difficult than others in the advanced stages. Nonetheless, Dotemu and the other studios have done an excellent job, and thanks to some of them, the incentives to continue playing are guaranteed.

The games don't end thereIn addition to the campaign and the arcade mode, to be tackled alone or in a cooperative of up to four players, the offer also includes the boss rush mode and the battle mode: the first, as you can guess, poses the difficult challenge of overcoming everyone the main enemies with one life, while the second is nothing more than an arena in which to challenge your friends in duels to the last punch, in thesis martial fights with no holds barred.

Once you reach the end credits you will only have scratched the surface of the available content. First of all, repeating the experience at a higher level of difficulty offers challenges suitable for any old school enthusiast, without considering the presence of a fifth degree of challenge – defined "mania" – capable of severely testing the perseverance of veterans.

For those who prefer a lighter experience, Dotemu has included a series of optional aids capable of softening the criminals of Wood Oak City: for example, you can equip yourself with more lives and bonuses for the final (which we will discuss shortly), provided that you accept a penalty for the score obtained at the end of the internship. In addition, the main campaign automatically saves progress, and in case of game over allows you to restart from the last stage. They are all useful little additions for those who have never chewed the genre, while regulars will always be able to have fun with the mode Arcade where there is no checkpoint. You "put in a coin" and spin straight from start to finish, as tradition teaches.

Returning briefly to the difficulty, this for obvious reasons influences the score obtained which, in addition to guaranteeing a place in the world rankings, will fill a mysterious progress bar. This indicator gives each step a moment of wonderful nostalgia by unlocking a "retro wrestler", that is one of the characters of the previous chapters. Here, therefore, that the content offer of Streets of Rage 4 grows dramatically, promotes replayability and allows you to grind easily hours on hours. Just think that once you unlock the entire roster, you will have a total of seventeen different fighters, between new faces and old glories. It is a decidedly high amount of heroes, but the whole thing takes on an even sweeter flavor when it comes to gameplay.

The house specialty

As we said at the beginning, the sliding beat'em up has very specific "limits", and the historical Streets of Rage 2 was the harbinger of different evolutions in the genre: from the net differentiation of the wrestlers based on their physical skills, to the enormity of enemies to face. All this returns in the fourth chapter, not without a fair amount of important news, but it is good to go in order.

To the combo of basic and jumping attacks is added a combination of flying shots for the more agile heroes; an unprecedented special to be launched in flight then completes the range of techniques together with two others to be exploited with the feet anchored to the ground, while a star obtainable in the stages guarantees the use of a powerful completed able to clean up the area. In addition to the basic mechanics, the use of blunt weapons, such as maces and iron pipes, which can be thrown at an enemy and grabbed before they fall to the ground has also been improved.

The devil is in the detailsAs if the moves available were not enough, the developers have included other goodies worthy of attention. The first is a diversified use of objects: for example Blaze and Cherry have more difficulty raising heavy weapons, but are able to grab any gadget on the fly, such as some fragile glass ampoules thrown by enemies (an action impossible with men on the roster). In addition, even AI is able to give small moments of wonder. During our games we noticed that thugs and policemen, if present on the screen, start fighting each other if the player is not nearby. Seeing is believing.

Already at this point it is clear the value of the renovation work carried out by the developers, who have managed to offer the public a truly vast pool of offensive possibilities for the genre, while maintaining the lightness typical of beat'em up. A variety of mechanics to which is added another of the "modern" found of Streets of Rage 4, that is "Fatigue". In the past, using "le special", that is the most effective moves, consumed part of the vital energy (a custom inherited from the arcades), but in SOR4 this historical trait was reinvented in the most ingenious of ways: using a special technique, the life bar "empties" in part, but you can recover your investment by attacking enemies without taking damage.

It is an extremely intuitive mechanic, which asks the player to "bet on himself", to take a risk if he wants to benefit from the more powerful moves. The developers have also included a clearly perceivable sound effect to communicate when their investment has been repaid: a dynamic that proves particularly useful during the most heated clashes. This novelty adds a strategic touch to all the fights without betraying the soul of the series in any way, and in our opinion it is an intuition as simple as it is effective.

The gameplay has also become more fluid, and allows you to concatenate the moves with ease, giving the possibility of creating combos from dozens and dozens of shots (and points). In addition to the simplicity with which attacks can be ringed, another element contributes to helping our heroes in the fight: the edges of the screen. Those who grew up in the 90s know that throwing an enemy beyond the margins of the scene turned him into uncertainty, and waiting for his reappearance could generate some moments of anxiety. Well, we are happy to confirm that these times they are officially finished. At all times the "camera edges" become full-fledged walls, which means that each enemy bounces off the edge of the scene and can be hit further. To be clear, this is a real juggling to use to your advantage, as if you were in Devil May Cry or Tekken.

The work of the three studios has certainly not stopped here, on the contrary, it has focused on the desire to make each protagonist a truly unique wrestler: if Axel is the most balanced one, Blaze instead is the juggling specialist; Floyd is then the titan of the group, as well as the least rapid and heaviest of the team. The developers have equipped him with specials from the large range and grips that are able to grab two opponents at a time, in order to balance his poor agility. On the other hand, Cherry is the most graceful, and with the right dexterity she is able to stay in the air for whole seconds, bouncing off her opponents' heads. Each fighter is so peculiar as to fuel the desire to replay the campaign, without forgetting Adam and the retro heroes.

Exquisitely philological work has been carried out with the latter, since selecting a character from another chapter of Streets of Rage will modify the gameplay, removing those moves not present in the original title. This is a commendable operation for the tastes of historical fans, and is also valuable for those who do not know the series: think that, with only the fourth chapter, you can rediscover such a milestone, as the title includes all the biographies of the heroes involved, with details on the series' thirty-year background.

The old man who returns new

A title capable of speaking to a fan base that has been "dormant" for decades, and at the same time to stimulate the curiosity of the new players, is therefore on the horizon. To achieve this, Dotemu and Lizardcube focused on the graphic style that we had already appreciated in Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, with drawings animated by bold and cartoony colors.

It is an element considered "alien" by some historical fans, but there is no doubt that the general quality stands at high levels, thanks to backdrops never so detailed and vivid. Most of the reinterpretations of the enemies are well done, and apart from a couple of absences and a few licenses too many, the work done by the developers is really excellent. Besides that, between one stage and another, the cutscenes made with animated comics they give continuity to the narrative and give further characterization to the plot.

It must be said that the trio of studies does not preclude any possibility of customizing the experience: it is possible to remap the commands with the "old" three-key setting, you can modify any scenographic element and even apply a "pixel" filter to give the game a retro flavor. Sure, it's a slightly false effect, but it's still a good way to reach out to even the toughest fans.

This dualism between old and new also influences the soundtrack. At first Yuzo Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima, composers linked to the series for decades, had been involved, but at one point Motohiro abandoned the project and was replaced with Olivier Deriviere, another expert musician in the field (among his works we find the OST of Obscure, Alone in the Dark and Vampyr).

The result is a soundtrack that alternates the 80s sound with a more modern and aggressive techno, without missing some distortions depending on the different settings, now with a rock from tavern, now with a reggae suitable for the slums of the city. Also in this case, the team has ensured that the fans have the right amount of fanservice, since there is a second composed soundtrack in the options. from the tracks of the first two Streets of Rage.