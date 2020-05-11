Strategic data analysis, a strategic role within organizations

The director of analysis or data management has a great influence on business decision-making.

The professional in data analysis, Chief Analytics Officer (CAO) or also the role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO), are strategic positions in the structure of companies and institutions because their main function is the strategic analysis of business data. Although today it is not a very popular position or a fully established position in some organizations, the CAO and CDO are beginning to position themselves as an emerging role of great importance, since it has a great influence on corporate decision-making and is part of of the board of directors of the organizations.

In today’s world, the collection of large amounts of scrambled data stands out and transforms them into a most usable format; Furthermore, it solves business-related problems using techniques based on quantitative analysis and efficiency in its management.

According to Guilherme Reis, Commercial Director for SAS Caribe and Central America, “the importance of this. The new role derives from a concrete fact: the technological revolution that began four decades ago in the business world, and which currently requires organizations or governments to carry out a deep analysis of their information in order to accelerate and improve their decision making”.

In fact, the prestigious Harvard Bussines Review magazine called this new position “the sexiest profession of the 21st century” because it aims to become the position most demanded by companies. For its part, IDC estimates that in the next 10 years 90% of the labour market should have at least a basic level of knowledge of technology and in this context, it will be one of the most demanded positions within companies.

In some companies or sectors, there are management roles focused on data and information. There the CAO’s role will be more comprehensive, since its work will cover statistical analysis, marketing, finance, operations, logistics, etc.

At the same time, this means that the CAO will analyze everything from information contained in tables and databases, to the results achieved by the ROI (return on investment) of entire industries.

The manager also points out that “This emerging position represents a turning point for companies, which reflects an unquestionable situation: we have gone from the simple handling of information to a strategic application of it; with the CAO providing data and analysis to all areas of a company, and in doing so, helping to improve operation, planning, and therefore profitability. ”

For companies, having a CAO, and in some cases, a CDO, offers significant advantages. Among others, avoid duplication of information within the company, and make data flow more efficient and communication between areas and people – which has the consequence of increasing competitiveness abroad.

In a business environment that needs to understand and take advantage of information, the importance of CAO continues growing. For organizations, a CAO represents opportunities to grow orderly and on a solid foundation. It is a position that, given the large amounts of data and the current hyperconnection, has the capacity to collect information, order it, categorize it and extract the most outstanding information from it; all this, in order to add value to the business.

The roles of the CAO and CDO will continue to grow, and in fact, will become increasingly indispensable for companies.

