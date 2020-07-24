Latest newsTop Stories
Strange tendency to get tattoos on the palate

By Brian Adam
The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Belgian tattoo artists are now making tattoos on people's palms. Photo: Audit Central

Belgium: Tattoo makers are always looking for new designs and fashions and now the trend of getting tattoos on the upper palate inside the mouth is becoming increasingly popular in Belgium.

Individuals who specialize in this work are very popular all over Belgium and they are making secret parts of people’s bodies such as earlobes, skin between the fingers and now even tattoos inside the mouth. People have appreciated this strange art and now a large number of fans are getting tattoos on their palms. But keep in mind that these tattoos are simple, rather than very complex, with one-color sketches for moisturizing skin.

It has taken IndieWitt five years to master the art of tattooing on this unusual part of the body. They have also come up with a new way to get tattoos on this delicate and difficult part of the body. He says that only dentists will be able to see and appreciate his art or the tattoo maker can open his mouth and show his tattoo to whomever he wants.

In response to a question, Indy said that this place in the human mouth is very delicate and there is very little space to rotate the needle inside it but my customers trust me, a small mistake can injure the lock of the mouth. However, 90% of the users said that they did not feel any pain in the process while 10% of the people complained of jaw pain because it requires keeping their mouth open for a long time.

However, tattooists are advised to avoid spices, alcohol and smoking for a few days. After that the wound will heal naturally.

