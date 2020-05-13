The Stormont executive’s plan on alleviating social constraints in the North was published this afternoon.

The restrictions will be relaxed in five parts and gradually but no dates are mentioned in the plan.

It states that restrictions will be weakened in accordance with health and scientific advice and will be reviewed every three weeks.

Northern First Minister Arlene Foster said there is no magic way to end restrictions.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has called on people not to become complacent while the virus remains public.

It was also announced this afternoon that nine other Covid-19s have died in the North and that there are 44 new cases.

There are now 447 people who have died from the disease in the north hospital and 4,193 people have contracted the virus.