Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on Twitter

Women in the traditional music world are sharing personal stories about the hashtags #IBelieveHer and #CreditThou have described incidents of abuse.

Stories shared by women about the comedy sector in Ireland inspired other women to share their own stories on Twitter.

Well known musicians who have shared stories as part of the online campaign include Kerry Gaeltacht singer Pauline Scanlon and boxer Edel Ní Churraoin from the Connemara Gaeltacht.

Pauline Scanlon described an incident that took place on a musical tour a decade ago where another musician so firmly held her foot under her skirt that a big blue ball was left on her. Scanlon said in the message she shared on Twitter that at the time she felt she was at fault and put the incident in the back of her head.

Edel Ní Churraoin described an incident that occurred when she was 15 years old, which involved her putting her hands down the trousers of a well-known musician who was older. She said the man's friends and others who saw the incident found him "hilarious". It was time for men to take a stand against bad behavior, she said.

Limerick singer and fiddler Niamh Dunne and member of the Beoga group were among the other well-known musicians who shared her story of her experience as a musician.

Dunne said she was strangled by a well-known musician while on stage in a pub with a large crowd. She said the incident had been "forgotten" and "hidden" for years but that such behavior should not be tolerated.

A young Irish speaker from Monaghan described an incident that occurred when she was 15 years old when an older boy unexpectedly got into his bed while stopping at a guesthouse during a traditional music festival. In her message on Twitter, Tara Nic Giolla Seanáin said that she was so affected by the incident that she lost friends, stopped playing and subsequently suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

This latest campaign ties in with the major #MeToo campaign which began in 2006 to encourage online women to share their stories of sexual harassment.

A statement by the FairPlé group, an organization set up to highlight the issue of equality and gender balance in the traditional music world, said that it seeks to "show support to women who have suffered from violence, -use or harassment in the music sector ”.