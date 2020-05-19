Stela, analysis

The atmospheric experiences indie-style have earned over time the right to be considered a genre in itself, especially thanks to the excellence of Playdead with its two celebrated works, Limbo and Inside. Not a few studies have tried to emulate this style with their proposals, often with discreet results. Now, Stela intends to make a place for himself among many other titles with his arrival at PC and Switch after its original release on devices iOS and Xbox One last fall. Let's see in our analysis if Stela offers everything expected of a Cinema-style 2.5D platforms with certain concessions to puzzles and stealth.

Oneiric journey as beautiful as it is disturbing

Once at the controls of Stela, we quickly get an idea of ​​what he proposes throughout his Approximately 2 hours of play, a journey starring a mysterious woman who undertakes a flight in full destruction from your ancient world. Its mechanics respond to what is expected of a 2.5D platforms of this style, as its creators define it, an atmospheric cinematic adventure, in which we will have to overcome certain classic platform sections, some puzzles more than obvious, other stealth sections in which to hide from certain creatures, dodge deadly traps or flee from other monsters of colossal dimensions, among other actions.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LT84FeYp2zI (/ embed)

Making use of the classic scroll lateral, the adventure unfolds throughout the most varied locations, from dark and humid caves to cold and icy places, passing by ruined towns, gloomy forests or decaying temples, among many other settings, a point in favor that makes its development more bearable, without a doubt. However, the absence of real challenge and the repetition of situations tarnish the feelings that the title aims to convey as a whole. And it is that Stela's mechanics do not go much beyond running, jumping, hiding and activating certain switches. However, the objective of the title is none other than to immerse ourselves in its dreamlike universe and transmit to us the sensations of a protagonist in constant danger. And, certainly, at some points it does.

The contemplative character de Stela is enhanced by his staging, which includes the witness of other similar titles with an atmospheric setting. Resources such as chiaroscuro are represented in various phases of the game, thus enhancing sensations in borderline contexts, as well as the use of different color palettes depending on the situations in which we find ourselves. Thanks to this, the video game constantly plays with all kinds of visual stimuli and that, without a doubt, are much more effective thanks to their soundtrack. And it is that in this sense, music and different sound effects play a fundamental role, accompanying perfectly the action displayed on the screen.

And is that both the musical setting and the actions we perform are fully calculated, almost as if they were scripts; In this sense, Stela's development is too pigeonholed, leaving the gameplay in the background in favor of the narrative itself, with little room for maneuver. And herein lies one of its greatest setbacks; So much so, that despite the limited interaction it proposes, the sensations at the controls never convince one hundred percent, either due to a precision at the controls of the protagonist with a lot of room for improvement (especially in jumps) or for some somewhat rough animations They do not help in this regard, something that is noted in stealth sections, when we flee in pursuit or when we try to overcome stretches of deadly traps. This is when the trial-error mechanics, although given its nonexistent difficulty, it will not become a major problem either.

Many of the puzzles or challenges will be solved virtually alone, either by activating levers, creating shadow patterns with objects, or interacting with elements on the stage; so much so that even, in some situations, we will solve them inadvertently, almost by inertia, thus evidencing its marked cinematographic character. On the other hand, other stealth challenges do not require great skill at the controls, since just by following the basic patterns of each enemy we can overcome them with little difficulty. Such is its narrative aspect that there are even two achievements of the game that encourage us to complete the adventure without dying or in less than 90 minutes, both very accessible in a second pass.

The title, despite his good intentions at transmit sensations and proposing extreme situations, it never stops taking off at the narrative level, especially due to a general ambiguity that offers more questions than answers. What is the title referring to, Stela? If we attend to one of the definitions of wake we can deduce that it alludes to certain elements that we are discovering through the different scenarios in our dangerous journey. But what is our protagonist running from? What world are we in? What's really going on? Too many questions are left without an answer I managed to harmonize its main elements: plot context and puzzles.

And it is that SkyBox Labs fails to put in order the different concepts that its work manages, confusing the player with all kinds of unrelated elements; and it is not deliberately done. Without revealing anything of its history, Stela will take us to overcome different challenges in extremely different locations; The same goes for the different types of creatures that will try to hunt us, as well as elements of the scenarios that will put us in serious trouble. All these pieces do not end up fitting in itself narrative puzzle and they are not simple but constant challenges that we must overcome. Without further ado.

On a technical level, beyond its obvious visual appeal through a remarkable art direction, the game does not boast of great graphic boast, with very simple modeling (excessively in certain aspects) and animations, as we say, quite improvable. At the performance level, and taking into account its general simplicity, it also suffers from certain drops in framerate that, without being worrying, they can be annoying at certain points.

Where it does stand out is in its correct sound settingAs we noted earlier, one of its most positive points. Whether for a soundtrack that accompanies us in a great way through constant changes of rhythm, adapting its personality to the events that are happening before our eyes. The sound effects are also convincing, giving that punch Extra forcefulness that perfectly matches everything that happens on screen. Very good in this regard.

CONCLUSION As its title suggests, Stela pretends to be in itself a stele in its own genre, a kind of pedestal-shaped monument that indicates a path (an element also present in the game itself, without entering into gutter), but not that comes to shine as we would like. It is evident that it offers aspects to stand out, either for its careful and accurate soundtrack or the dreamlike and mysterious world that it raises, but as a whole it does not manage to establish itself above other much more solid and balanced proposals, both in development and in execution. An adventure too ephemeral with good moments but that does not leave the residue that we do find in greats of the genre such as those mentioned at the beginning of the analysis.

THE BEST Artistic design with bold prints

Great soundtrack

Mystery universe that arouses interest WORST Somewhat awkward and imprecise gameplay

Short duration with no development time

Does not add novelty or surprise to the formula