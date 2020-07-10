Starliner and the docking failed, what went wrong? NASA response

In the space field, bankruptcy is always around the corner. Even just a small mistake in the design phase is enough and everything can go wrong. However, the important thing is to analyze properly what happened and look for concrete solutions.

Well, according to what reported by NASASpaceFlight (via Engadget), NASA and Boeing long ago formed, by mutual agreement, a team that dealt with investigating what happened in the context of the mission that failed at the end of 2019. For those who he was asking, yes: we are talking about the Starliner capsule, which had been launched correctly but then failed to dock with the ISS (International Space Station).

According to information disclosed by various international sources, insiders they may have to make several changes before Starliner can get back to his job. In fact, team investigations have revealed some “issues” in the process used last time. Among these, one of the most emblematic is the method used for testing: Boeing carried out its tests in several separate “segments”, dividing the process from launch to docking in several stages. This caused incorrect calibration of the on-board computer time, problems with the engines and several other headaches. In total, there would be around 80 “guidelines” to be followed to resolve the matter.

Unfortunately, the bankruptcy is delaying the use of Boeing’s capsule much-manned missions. Do you think that the first predictions described the possible transport of astronauts as early as summer 2020? However, it is currently difficult to see such a future in the short term, given that for the moment we are talking “simply” about a possible new attempt without a crew by the end of the year.

NASA has confirmed the various “guidelines” through its official website.