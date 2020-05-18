Monday, May 18, 2020
Star Wars LEGO Stormtrooper, a set for small and large collectors

By Brian Adam
Let’s celebrate Star Wars Day 2020 with one of the three new LEGO helmets dedicated to Star War: here is the LEGO Stormtrooper 75276 set.

 

LEGO Stormtrooper Star Wars review, a set for small and large collectors

 

The helmet of the Stormtrooper 75276 is part of a series of three show helmets that LEGO has dedicated to the Star Wars universe. What we are talking about here is precisely the most recognizable helmet of the entire saga, that of the Stormtrooper, but there are also Boba Fett 75277 and the pilot of Tie Fighter 75274. To define the target of these three sets there is not only the indication of age (18+, a more unique than rare case within the LEGO world), but also a decidedly more “adult“and design compared to the classic boxes. If we add the fact that these are small replicas of helmets to be kept on a shelf and nothing more, it is evident how much these products are designed to be simply assembled and displayed by a fan of the saga rather that by someone who can then disassemble them and end up in the basket with the other pieces 5 envelopes containing the pieces and the instruction manual with a brief introduction by Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, LEGO Creative Director.

Building The Stormtrooper Helmet 75276

Although the set is defined as 18+, there are no particular critical issues in the assembly or pieces that justify its age group, with the exception of course of the commercial target. The pieces that compose it are 647 in all, and there is also a sheet with stickers to be affixed to the side of the helmet. The structure of the set follows those of BB 8 (75187) and Yoda (75255) with a central square skeleton on which to affix the sides of the helmet, mounted separately.

Construction is quick (a couple of hours maximum) and fun, especially in a couple of steps where techniques are used that are usually seen very little. The best example is the nose of the helmet, made with overlapping layers of bricks folded on a central axis. Although the dominant colors of the finished model are black and white, as it should be, the set has many colorful pieces, mostly used as guide bricks during the construction phase (evaluate it for the value of reuse of the pieces). The helmet stand is solid and perfectly integrated with the model, and although this is in fact empty at the bottom it is practically impossible to see it unless you raise it and search voluntarily. Once finished, the set is the size of a small melon (new international unit of measurement for LEGOs!), And is ready to make its figure on your shelf.

The LEGO Effect

The feeling between LEGO and Star Wars has continued uninterrupted for years, and with great profit. You want for the starting material, you now want out of habit, the lego sets dedicated to the Disney saga are now a constant of Christmas gifts and shopping tips, and often among the best made by the Danish company.

LEGO and Star WarsThe story between LEGO and Star Wars is long and full of love, as well as a few billion bricks sold. The collaboration was born in 1999 in conjunction with the release of Episode I, even if the sets were dedicated to the classic trilogy. From then on Lucas before and Disney after have constantly renewed their agreement, creating one of the most prolific and profitable series. In addition to the classic sets (which cover the three trilogies but also Star Wars Rebels, Battlefront, Rogue One, Solo, Star Wars Resistance, and The Mandalorian), there is also the Ultimate Collector Series, a sparse thirty of particularly large, detailed or “valuable” that make a crazy figure in your living room, as long as you have a huge one.

Although many are designed for adult and pro builders (of course I think of the two biggest sets ever made by LEGO, the Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 and the Millennium Falcon 75192), so far this categorization was more dictated by the price than by the type of construction , while with this series it seems clear that we want to address a more mature audience who is not afraid to show a small head of Boba Fett or Stormtrooper on his bookshelf or office desk. The realization of the subject in LEGO style is very successful, especially considering the scale of the set, and it hits the target perfectly. The desire to look even more LEGO than usual transpires from the style of construction, thus renouncing to some rounded shape however constructively feasible in favor instead of the different layers of flat bricks. Personally, I don’t think I’ll have a lot of worries about bringing Boba Fett, once bought, to the office desk.

Where, how, when and why

The Stormtrooper helmet, as well as that of the pilot of Tie Fighter and Boba Fett are available from April 19 on the LEGO website (even if it is currently sold-out) and at the canonical retailers.

It costs 64.99 euros on Amazon.it and once mounted cluttered for 18 centimeters in height, 13 in width and 14 in depth, and recommended for an 18+ audience. It is also likely to be unable to hit a target with its blaster, but it is something we will never know because here: here only the helmet is proposed.

 

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Multi Analyzed VersionUnlike other sets that target an adult audience indirectly, the Stormtrooper helmet (and its two relatives) does so in a clear way, winking at all that slice of audience that knows very well how to bring home a object to put on a shelf or desk for the sole taste of being able to exhibit it. And that’s fine, because the set is well thought out and made, with an invincible iconography on which it capitalizes with craft, recreating in perfect LEGO style one of the most pop elements of the last fifty years. Even in this perspective, the price should not frighten: the target audience can tend to allow it, and will indeed be happy to fill the house with an object that is perhaps not very useful, but incredibly beautiful and charismatic.

