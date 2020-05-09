The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the centre, many of them Covid-19.

In a statement issued by Eoin Farrelly, he said that all staff are heartbroken by the death of the people – who he said they have known and loved for years.

He went on to say that while those lost will not be forgotten, staff are now focused on getting the outbreak from the door of the nursing home.

He said he is optimistic that the outbreak is under control as there have been no new cases of the virus in Dundalk Nursing Home in the past 14 days.

The nursing home had 84 residents at the beginning of April.

Rory Murphy, TD Sinn Féin, Co Louth

Yesterday, Ruairí Ó Murchú, Sinn Féin TD, said he had information showing that 26 nursing home residents had died of Covid-19 and asked Health Minister Simon Harris to call an inquiry into the outbreak at Dundalk Nursing Home.