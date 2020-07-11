MobileAndroidTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Stadia for Android now allows you to play with its wireless controller without connecting the cable to your mobile

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme: a notebook designed for work

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a laptop designed for all-round business use, thanks to its power and portability. If you...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Stadia for Android now allows you to play with its wireless controller without connecting the cable to your mobile

In the middle of this month, Google’s streaming game platform received one of the most important updates since its launch: you could already play from any Android mobile and with its touch controls. Now ending this month comes to another important novelty.

If you have the official Stadia remote control, you will no longer need to connect it by cable to your mobile. You can finally play wirelessly with the Stadia controller. The update will be released today June 30, so we will have to have the Stadia application for Android updated.

Playing wirelessly on Android with the Stadia controller

To play wirelessly, you just have to have the mobile and the controller linked on the same Wi-Fi network. When starting a game, follow the instructions on the screen to pair the wireless controller.

To listen to the audio, it seems that you will have to connect the headphones directly to the phone, either by cable or wirelessly by Bluetooth.

Stadia remote with 10% discount

Stadia Controller

If Stadia has conquered you and you still don’t have his official command, now you can buy it with a 10% discount, at 62.10 euros compared to the usual 69 euros. The remote offers exclusive functions such as integration with the Google Assistant or direct access to the screenshot, as well as less input lag when connecting the remote directly to Google’s servers. The offer ends in a couple of days, on July 2.

New Free Games for Stadia Pro

Finally, tomorrow we launch a new month, and with it, Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to play four more games for free. They are as follows:

  • Crayta (First in Stadia)
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • West of Loathing

Stadia

Stadia

Track | Stadia Community Blog

More Articles Like This

Motorola Edge Lite, here are the latest rumors on technical specifications and price

Android Brian Adam -
After the success of the Motorola Edge and Edge + now only the third model of the series is expected, namely Edge Lite. Some...
Read more

LG Velvet, super promotion for a few hours: 577 euros with Dual Screen and more

Android Brian Adam -
What we are going to tell you about is a "combination of promotions" concerning the new LG Velvet smartphone which could appeal to a...
Read more

Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business

Apple Brian Adam -
What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch of SpaceX on behalf of...
Read more

Spotify and Apple Music, what a boom in registrations during the quarantine!

Apps Brian Adam -
The quarantine due to COVID-19 has caused a boom in registrations regarding streaming music services such as Spotify and Apple Music. It is above...
Read more

Hear different things on speakers and headphones in Windows 10

Tech News Brian Adam -
There are times when you may need your computer to allow you to manage audio. For example, if you are working and you need...
Read more

7 amazing apps that have been featured in Shark Tank Mexico

Apps Brian Adam -
Shark Tank Mexico has become the number one television show for entrepreneurs and these have been some of the most impressive projects. Being an entrepreneur...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY